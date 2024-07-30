Young Zimbabweans showcase exceptional musical talent

A choir at a Dominican-run school in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, makes history as the gold medal winner at the 13th international edition of the World Choir Games held in New Zealand.

By Sr. Katleho Khang, SNJM

The Zimbabwean Dominican Convent Junior Choir was among 250 choirs from all over the world with over 10,000 singers from more than 40 nations.

The choir participated in the open competition within the young children's choir category and was awarded a gold medal marking a significant milestone for their Zimbabwean community and the African continent.

Significance of the achievement for Zimbabwean community

In an interview with Vatican News, Byron Manake, the choir master, explained that it was the first time a Zimbabwean school participated in the World Choir Games Forum and was awarded a gold medal.

“Our accomplishment demonstrates our school's innovative spirit and exceptional talent,” he said.

He further pointed that this achievement has garnered international attention and recognition for their nation's cultural heritage based on their exceptional performance as Catholic educational institution.

“On a national level, this gold medal victory in an international choir competition serves as a powerful showcase of our country's talent and cultural richness to the global community,” said Mr. Manake. “It fosters cultural exchange and diplomacy, promoting positive relationships with other nations.”

He noted that “this triumph serves as an inspiration and motivation for aspiring musicians and artists within their country, contributing to the overall growth and development of the arts and culture sector.”

Maintaining the Catholic identity

According to the Harare school’s headmistress, Sister Tsitsidzashe Chikwani, OP, indicated that, as a Catholic school, they consistently adhere to Catholic principles and practices in all their activities.

“Our repertoire selection, especially for auditions, predominantly features Catholic songs,” he said. “This emphasis on Catholic music serves to preserve our distinct identity and heritage.”

She indicated that the school instills Christian values and service among its choir members. “We encourage learners to embody values such as humility, compassion, and service to others, both within the choir and in the broader community.”

Sr. Chikwani added that sharing strategic leadership and successful partnerships with the local Church, communities, and educational organizations have led to better collaboration and networking among Catholic schools, prompting collective growth of the school choir.

Hopes, inspiration and motivation for the future

In a separate interview, one of the chorists, Joy Matsekete, pointed out that this accomplishment has significantly enhanced their self-assurance and self-worth.

“We are now convinced that we are capable of achieving anything, as this experience has been exceptionally motivating and inspiring,” she said. “We have formed new friendships and networking with other schools.”

Ms. Matsekete hopes that the choir will have the opportunity to participate in another international competition and replicate their success. The experience has been life giving and enriching, she concluded.

The Dominican Convent Primary School, which is owned and run by the Dominican Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, has existence since 1892.