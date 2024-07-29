Seoul holds launch event for World Youth Day 2027

Young participants carry flags from 193 countries during the launch ceremony of World Youth Day 2027 at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul. Photo by Archdiocese of Seoul

The Catholic Church in South Korea has officially set the stage for World Youth Day (WYD) 2027 with a grand launch event at the Myeongdong Cathedral, in Seoul.

By LiCAS News

Under the theme “Hope Ignites in Seoul. Success for WYD Seoul 2027,” the ceremony, held on July 28, marked the beginning of preparations for the highly anticipated international gathering.

The event drew a diverse crowd of over 1,000 young attendees, including North Korean defectors, youth with disabilities, and military personnel.

The launch event kicked off with a colorful flag parade, where young Koreans and international participants carried 193 flags into the cathedral.

This parade symbolized the universal call and enthusiasm for WYD, highlighting Seoul’s role as a global hub for young Catholics.

A highlight of the ceremony was the Kick-off Declaration, led by Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung, Chair of the Local Organizing Committee for WYD Seoul 2027, alongside two young Korean delegates.

This declaration marked the official commencement of preparations for WYD 2027, emphasizing the Church’s dedication to youth engagement.

The event also showcased the anticipated economic impact of WYD Seoul 2027. The research team conducted by Prof. Taejun Lee from the KDI School of Public Policy and Management presented an analysis forecasting KRW 11.3698 trillion in production impacts, KRW 1.5908 trillion in value-added effects, and the creation of 24,725 jobs, demonstrating the potential benefits for Seoul and the broader region.

The ceremony concluded with a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Chung, joined by Cardinal Andrew Soo-jung Yeom, Bishop Job Yo-bi Koo, Bishop Paul Kyung-sang Lee, and Bishop Titus Sang-Bum Seo.

In his homily, Archbishop Chung spoke of the Church’s mission to provide a platform for young people, urging them to unite in hope and prayer as they prepare for this significant event.

“I harbor a profound aspiration that the Church will offer a platform for the youth of our time—a stage where they can emerge as the protagonists of their own narratives. I am confident that this stage will serve as an opportunity and a space of hope for all of you,” the prelate said.

“Together, I wish to cultivate this shared hope through WYD. I believe that WYD represents an invaluable opportunity for youth from across the globe, including our Korean youth, to reflect upon and engage with these challenging tasks. It is imperative that we unite our hearts, pray together, and discern the guidance of the Holy Spirit as we earnestly prepare for this journey,” he added.

The Mass included a Universal Prayer in multiple languages, reflecting the global spirit of WYD. Archbishop Giovanni Gaspari and Dr. Gleison De Paula Souza delivered messages of encouragement, with Dr. Souza highlighting Seoul’s selection as the host city, recognizing its rich cultural heritage and spirit of innovation.

The event’s motto will be announced in September, followed by the ceremonial handover of WYD symbols to Seoul in November.

Key figures present included Archbishop Giovanni Gaspari, Apostolic Nuncio to Korea; Dr. Gleison De Paula Souza, Secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life; diplomatic representatives from eight countries; and, high-ranking Korean officials.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.