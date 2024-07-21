Lord's Day Reflection: Come and Rest

As the Church marks the Sixteenth Sunday of Ordinary Time, Fr. Marion Nguyen, OSB, offers his thoughts on the day’s liturgical readings under the theme: “Come and Rest".

By FR MARION NGUYEN, OSB *

Saint Gregory exhorts the pastor: “In his preoccupation with external matters the pastor should not relax his care for the inner life, nor should his solicitude for the inner life cause neglect of the external” (Pastoral Care II; 7). This Sunday’s gospel displays poignantly this call for balance between prayer and ministry. When the disciples came back and reported all they had done and taught, even to the point of neglecting to eat, Jesus invites them, “Come away by yourselves to a deserted place and rest a while” (Mk 6:31). This repose in the presence of Jesus is directly connected to the heart being moved with compassion for the crowd when they disembarked: “his heart was moved with pity for them, for they were like sheep without a shepherd” (Mk 6:34).

When the pastor neglects the inner life, it will eventually show itself in active ministry and begin to resemble Jeremiah’s description of evil shepherds, “who mislead and scatter the flock” and “have not cared for them” (Jer 23:1-2). In place of compassion and zeal, the pastor will languish as the head and consequently, the members will have no vigour, says Saint Gregory. Slowly, his preaching will not lift the mind and his admonition does not curb faults because his preoccupation with earthly matters stirred the dust of the earth and blinds him. Even the good works done will lose all merit for although they were done in the Master’s name, the false prophets will receive the solemn declaration, “I never knew you. Depart from me, you evildoers” (Mt 7:23; cf. Ps 6:9).

Jesus himself modelled this balance of inner life and ministry, for scripture notes many moments when Jesus prayed: at his baptism (Lk 3:21), withdrawal from the crowds (Lk 5:16), after healing the sick and possessed (Mk 1:35), before choosing the Twelve (Lk 6:12), and at the Transfiguration (Lk 9:29). One of these times, a disciple noticed Jesus at prayer and came up asking, “Teacher, teach us to pray” (Lk 11:1).

The need to balance action with contemplation is for all, but especially for those charged with the care of others. I recall an episode during my seminary years in Rome that solidified the importance and beauty of prayer. It was the first time that I entered into Saint Peter’s basilica and gazed at Michelangelo’s Pietà. I was struck by its beauty, especially the face of Mary. Instead of an expression of pain and agony, her face exudes tranquility, reflection and purity. Because of the distance and angle, I could not see the face of Jesus. Upon exiting the basilica, I stepped into the Libreria Ancora just outside the colonnades looking for a book on the Pietà. With closeup pictures of the Pietà, I was able to examine the beauty of the faces of Jesus and Mary; they are exquisite. I returned to the seminary and that evening, the rector delivered a conference on prayer retelling this story: One story told about Saint John Vianney, the pastor of Ars in France, is that he often saw a farmer sit in the back of the parish church. The saint took notice that the farmer would spend long periods of time there before the Eucharist. Finally one day, the saint asked him what he did during his time of adoration. The farmer simply responded, “I look at Him and He looks at me”.

* Abbot of St. Martin Abbey

Lacey, Washington