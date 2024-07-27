Ethiopian Church on frontline of relief efforts in mudslide area

Residents searching for bodies and survivors at the scene of the landslides in Gofa Zone, Ethiopia (AFP or licensors)

As Ethiopia landslides toll continues to rise, the Ethiopian Church mobilizes with its partners and other humanitarian agencies to provide relief to the over 50,000 survivors of the disaster.

By Lisa Zengarini

The death toll of the victims of the two devastating landslides in Gofa Zone, Southern Ethiopia, continues to risewhile the population affected is in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

The first landslide in the remote mountainous locality of Kencho Shacha Gozdi was triggered by heavy rains on 21 and 22 July, and the second engulfed those who had gathered to rescue people.

Final toll expected to be over 500

On Thursday the deaths had risen to 257, but the final toll is expected to be over 500, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as search teams continue digging at the site to find the hundreds missing.

In addition to the loss of human lives, the disaster, the deadliest landslide on record in the Horn of Africa nation, has deeply affected over 50,000 people, including displaced persons, those injured, and individuals who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Among them 5,776 families in two hamlets (kebeles) who are in urgent need of shelter. Furthermore, a total of 596 families were evacuated due to the landslide, inclusing 1,367 children, who are particularly vulnerable and in need of immediate support and care. The situation is deteriorating rapidly – said the UN agency - and ongoing rains increase the likelihood of further mudslides.

Humanitarian situation critical

Local Church sources confirmed to Fides Agency that the humanitarian situation in the region is critical. In a letter addressed earlier this week to the people of Gofa Zone, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia (CBCE) , Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel of Addis Ababa, described the disaster as tragic, expressing the bishops’ “heartfelt condolences” for the loss of their loved ones , and assuring the Ethiopian Church’s “unwavering support” to all those affected.

Church relief efforts

Despite the difficult conditions on the ground, the Ethiopian Catholic Church, through its various agencies and in collaboration with authorities and other humanitarian organizations, is intensifying its efforts to provide relief and assistance.

Its long-standing presence and network in the region, allows for efficient aid distribution to ensuring it reaches those in need quickly and effectively.

Life-saving activities such as emergency medical services, search and rescue operations are given priority. Apart material aid, including disease prevention and access to clean water and sanitation, the Church is also supporting counselling services to help victims manage trauma and stress.

Call for solidarity

In his message Cardinal Souraphiel called on all Catholics and people of goodwill in the country to contribute in any way they can to the ongoing relief efforts.

Southern Ethiopia has been stricken by particularly heavy rain and flooding in recent months. While heavy rainfalls are caused by a variety of factors, climate change increases the likelihood of deadly floods, resulting in landslides.

