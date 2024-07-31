Church of Philippines gives four recommendations for combatting human trafficking

The Church in the Philippines is at the forefront of combatting human trafficking, and, for the occasion of World Anti-Trafficking Day, appeals to the faithful to do all possible to ensure no child is left behind amid the dangerous international phenomenon.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"We must pray and take immediate action to combat child trafficking, safeguard vulnerable groups and provide support to victims."

This appeal was made by Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos, Vice-President of the Episcopal Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), on the occasion of World Anti-Trafficking Day, reported the agency AsiaNews.

Established by the United Nations ten years ago and celebrated every year on 30 July, the Day has as its theme this year: "The fight against child trafficking is of paramount importance."

Children most trafficked

There are many forms of human trafficking, including forced labour, sexual exploitation, forced marriage, and recruitment of child soldiers.

Children account for almost one third of victims of human trafficking globally, with girls making up the majority.

There are an estimated 40 million people in modern slavery worldwide, according to the International Labour Organization, which observes they often work for little or no compensation.



Given the extent of this phenomenon, the Catholic Church in the Philippines has appealed to the faithful of the country to prevent human trafficking in any way.

Steps to combat phenomenon

In his message, Bishop Cruz Santos called for prayer and action.

"Prayer changes things," he underscored, noting that, ‘Even if we feel powerless in certain situations," we "must unite in prayer to end child trafficking and protect vulnerable lives."



Secondly, he urged for taking "immediate action to combat child trafficking, safeguard vulnerable groups and provide support to victims,’ and called for raising public awareness.

The third appeal was not only to support policy reforms, but to improve law enforcement.

Ensuring no child is left behind

And lastly, he called for establishing additional resources such as child sponsorship programmes, which would provide education, nutritious food, health care and life skills training.



The Bishop acknowledged the faithful's common commitment to combat this scourge, despite the challenges.

"We must make every effort to ensure that no child is left behind in this struggle," he noted, saying, "It is time to act and make a positive impact. By working together, we can create a safer world for children and pave the way for a brighter future."

"With fervent prayers and faith, the desire that God puts in our hearts," the Bishop noted, "will move His heart and bring a blessing."