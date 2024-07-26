Church in Canada continues to walk alongside Indigenous Peoples

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops say they “remain committed to walking in solidarity” with Indigenous Peoples as Canada marks two years since Pope Francis’ historic “penitential pilgrimage” of healing and reconciliation.

By Christopher Wells

Two years on from Pope Francis historic “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada, the nation’s bishops say they “remain committed to walking in solidarity and listening to the experiences of Indigenous Peoples to guide the path forward.”



In a Letter addressed to “The People of God,” the bishops say they continue to reflect “on the profound sorrow Pope Francis expressed for the devastating effects of the residential school system on Indigenous communities, and on the journey of reconciliation and healing we have embarked on together.”

Initiatives towards reconciliation and healing

The bishops go on to highlight some of the initiatives undertaken by the Church in Canada since the Pope’s visit.

The first involves financial support for Indigenous priorities, with the Bishops pledging to raise thirty million Canadian dollars over the course of five years for projects aimed at supporting healing and reconciliation. Over half of that amount has already been raised, with funds going to initiatives identified by local Indigenous communities and overseen by the Indigenous reconciliation fund.

The bishops have also committed themselves to “transparent access” to mission, sacramental, and burial records, as well as other documentation. “Pope Francis emphasized the significance of uncovering and recognizing truths about the historical injustices faced by residential school survivors and their families,” the bishops say, adding, “Truth must come before reconciliation.”

Finally, the bishops acknowledged “the many difficult conversations around the country regarding our painful legacy.” Recognizing that “this deep desire for truth and transparency resides first with Indigenous communities and residential school survivors,” the bishops encourage dioceses and all Catholics to support local indigenous communities as they delve into the painful history of the residential schools.

The path of reconciliation and hope

Concluding their letter, the bishops recall Pope Francis’ appeal to the Church in Canada to take “firm action” and make “an irreversible commitment to the new path we are forging” with the Indigenous Peoples of Canada.

“The way of reconciliation and hope is one that must be walked together,” the bishops say. “That is why we shall continue to listen to and support survivors and Indigenous communities during this journey.”

Read the full text of the Bishops' Letter on the website of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.