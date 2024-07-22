Chaldean bishops insist on two-state solution in Holy Land

Wrapping up their annual Synod in Baghdad, the Iraqi bishops express their deep concern over the impact of the war in Gaza on the entire region, and reaffirm two-state solution as the only way for a lasting peace.

By Lisa Zengarini

As the war in Gaza threatens to further expand igniting the entire Middle East, with the Houthi rebels in Yemen and the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) engaging in missile-strike exchanges, the Chaldean bishops of Iraq have joined in insisting on a two-State solution in which Israel and Palestine can both live “in peace and security."

In a statement issued at the closing of their recent annual Synod presided by Patriarch Cardinal Raphael Sako in Baghdad, the Iraqi bishops expressed deep concern for the many conflicts raging in the Middle East, “especially in the Holy Land".

While condemning “all forms of violence”, they urged the international community to always uphold peace and actively engage to put an immediate end to this devastating war.

Two neighbouring states living in peace, security and mutual trust

According to the Chaldean bishops, the only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict is to create two neighbouring states that live “in peace, security, stability and mutual trust.”

This stance is strongly advocated, amongst many others, by the Holy See, but is firmly opposed by the current Israeli government, especially after Hamas’ terrorist attacks of 7 October.

Agony of Christians in Iraq

The statement further focused on the Christian communities living in the region. Regarding specifically Iraq, the Chaldean bishops decried the “agony” of Christians, "rooted in this land“, who, they said, "have suffered greatly in the last two decades” from deprivation of their rights, marginalization, exclusion and illegal seizure of their properties and goods.

They recalled that this situation and ongoing abuses have forced many of them to emigrate in search of a better life.

The bishops therefore called on the Iraqi government “to be fair in treasuring Christians” through “building confidence, enhancing national cooperation, and benefiting from their skills in developing the country.”

Equal rights for all citizens in Iraq

Again, the Synod called on Iraqi authorities to ensure Christians enjoy the same political and civil rights as all Iraqi citizens: “We demand that their rights be fully respected as citizens with equal representation and employment, and we refuse the seizure of their properties” by some groups that claim their exclusive rights, the statement said.

The Chaldean bishops took the opportunity to express their gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani for his recent “courageous” decree that restored the government’s recognition of Cardinal Sako as head Chaldean Catholic Church with responsibility for its endowments. The Patriarch had refused to return to Baghdad for almost a year since President Abdul Latif Rashid revoked Decree 147 which recognized this status.

Priority to Iraqi people, not sectarian interests

The Synod expressed its hope that the government, along with official and political parties, would take “concrete steps in building peace and stability by implementing law and justice; restoring national unity; strengthening the concept of citizenship; and providing adequate public services to ensure a decent life for all citizens”, also “by giving priority to Iraqi people interests rather than that of any ‘limited’ sectarian interests”

Regarding the future of Christians in the region, the Chaldean bishops echoed Patriarch Sako's appeal for unity and solidarity among themselves: “The main thing that should unite us is our faith and our land ", they said.

Christian unity and solidarity in the Miiddle East

Expressing their “fraternal sympathy to the bishops of neighbouring countries", the bishops remarked "that the Church needs a new vision of the future” as well as “courageous practical steps, to stabilize Christians in their land, preserving their identity, also to enhance their role and presence”, in society.

“Unity is our strength and salvation,” they remarked. “Despite the wounds, we continue to love our countries and our citizens, and we would like to cooperate with them in spreading a culture of coexistence, respecting the differences of others, and consolidating hope, within a fair and civil society”, the statement concluded.

