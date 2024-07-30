British Archbishop: African missionaries contribute much to Church in Europe

Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark, who has welcomed many African missionaries to his diocese, highlights the important role they continue to play in the UK Church, following a recent visit to Abuja, Nigeria.

By Sr. Katleho Khang, SNJM

In the past, missionaries were sent from various European countries to the continent of Africa to proclaim and spread the Gospel. Yet, the “roles have shifted, or at least have begun to,” according to Archbishop John Wilson.

In an interview with Vatican News, the Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Southwark, a district in London, said that “parts of the Church where the historic practice of faith has diminished are finding new life from overseas missionaries, including those from the countries of Africa.”

He mentioned that when Pope St. Paul VI visited Uganda in 1969, he acknowledged the great work of evangelisation that missionaries from overseas had achieved for the Church in Africa. Cherishing that foundation, the Pope nonetheless called the African Church to be “missionaries to yourselves.”

African Catholics are now actively engaged in missionary work, both within their own countries and beyond.

“This transformation reflects the growth and maturity of the Church in Africa,” said Archbishop Wilson. “All of us, as the recipients of mission, in turn recognise the responsibility to share our faith in the Lord Jesus. For some, this includes the call to go other nations and peoples, thereby contributing to the continuing mission of the Universal Church.”

Important role of missionaries from Africa in Europe

African missionaries play a crucial role in Europe, according to the English Archbishop.

“They bring a vibrant and joyful Catholic faith and cultural richness,” he said. “Their presence, as laity, consecrated men and women, and clergy, has invigorated numerous European parishes, reminding us of the universality of Catholic faith.”

The missionaries contribute to evangelisation, pastoral care, and the building of community, and their witness helps to inspire local Catholics by fostering unity across diverse backgrounds and heritage.

In 2021, Archbishop Wilson established a Commission for Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion in his Archdiocese, which seeks to create understanding and respect between peoples of different nationalities and cultures, and to deepen the understanding of common faith lived in diverse contexts. Th Commission also helps put into practice the local Church’s commitment to combatting racism in all forms.

In his recent pastoral message to Catholics from Nigeria or with Nigerian Heritage in the Southwark Archdiocese, Archbishop Wilson pointed to the fact that “Catholics from across Africa and the entire world enrich their Church, bringing to life in their communities a beautiful and richly diverse mosaic of God's creation.”

He affirmed that “this is true for many dioceses across the world. The Catholic Church is a global family. Wherever we are, there is a community of faith, even if it is tiny or more hidden.”

“In our Archdiocese, you have only to visit one of our beautiful South London parishes to witness the universal Church present in microcosm through people from all nationalities,” he said. “Each person brings unique gifts, perspectives, and experiences. Our Southwark parishes are a beautiful mosaic, reflecting something of the unity and diversity found in God’s creation.”

The Church should be a place of welcome

Highlighting a few important aspects that has enabled his archdiocese to embrace a spirit of welcome, Archbishop Wilson said, “I was struck by the profound sense of welcome I received whilst in Nigeria, and I would ask everyone to greet newcomers warmly, whether at Mass, parish events, or in daily life.”

He acknowledged that inclusivity has been a fundamental aspect to ensure that everyone feels valued and included, by celebrating cultural expressions, languages, and traditions. In every parish they already have “International Masses,” and the social sharing of different kinds of food, music, and art help to break down barriers and build healthy Christian communities.

Archbishop Wilson reflected that formation has been key in educating parishioners about cultural diversity and the richness it brings, saying this helps to foster dialogue and understanding.

Through the outreach of Caritas Southwark, the Archdiocese seeks to extend hospitality beyond the walls of their churches, serving people who are poor, marginalised, immigrants, and refugees.

He went on to say that, as with diocesan annual Migrants Mass, Catholics collaborate with other dioceses, religious orders, and organisations for joint mission efforts, with the assistance of Caritas Southwark, to engage in joint initiatives, such as education, healthcare, and social justice.

Archbishop John Wilson and members of the Missionary Society of St. Paul of Nigeria

Missionary spirit and its impact

“Pope Francis urges us to be ‘Missionary Disciples’,” he said. “In our Archdiocese, through parishes and schools, and the Agency for Evangelization and Catechesis and Caritas Southwark, we seek to cultivate a missionary mind-set in all aspects of Christian life, emphasising proclamation, outreach and service.”

The Archdiocese of Southwark have priests and consecrated persons from overseas who serve in parishes, schools, and chaplaincies. This includes priests of the Missionary Society of St Paul from Nigeria, along with priests from other missionary congregations, such as the Spiritans, and priests on secondment from different dioceses in parts of Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.

He said that this has resulted in an important increase in the number of local vocations.

Archbishop Wilson believes local Churches in Europe must respect the needs of local Churches in other parts of the world, especially younger and vibrant, such as in parts of Africa.

“We cannot simply ‘take’ from other local Churches to make up what is lacking,” he said. “There has to be proper and reciprocal collaboration in mission that honours local Churches, only receiving missionaries from overseas after proper consultation with their respective local bishops and superiors, and at the service of the mutual flourishing of the local Church in both the sending and receiving locations.”

Hope for the future

The Archbishop expressed his hopes to see a Church that continues to grow in faith, unity, and outreach.

“We are, and want to become ever more, a missionary Church that is welcoming to all and remains faithful to our primary mission of proclaiming the Good News of the Lord Jesus in word and action,” he said.

Archbishop Wilson concluded the interview noting that through the diocesan agencies, there is a continuous need to foster deeper connections between people from African and other countries in their local communities, with an ever more inclusive participation. This, he said, includes providing appropriate resources and pastoral care.