Rising to the challenge: Zimbabwe’s young religious called to be Pilgrims of Hope

Young temporarily professed religious sisters, brothers, and priests have been called to experience and embody hope through the charism of their congregations. These sentiments were expressed by organisers of a recent national workshop for young male and female religious persons held over the weekend, in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe. The gathering encouraged participants to live lives marked by transparency, accountability, and moral integrity.

Br. Alfonce Kugwa - Chinhoyi

In an effort to ensure meaningful transformation and to deepen understanding of the Evangelical Counsels among those committed to serving the Church as consecrated individuals, the Conference of Major Religious Superiors (CMRS) in Zimbabwe organised the workshop. The event brought together temporarily professed religious sisters, brothers, and young priests to reflect on the relevance of their vocation during this Jubilee Year of Hope.

Held from 12 September to 14 September 2025, at the Chinhoyi Pastoral Centre, the workshop was attended by over 100 representatives from various religious congregations across Zimbabwe. The young religious participants gathered to share insights on nurturing and embracing their vocations, seeking to strengthen their dedication to the Church’s mission.

Enhancing growth and networking

During a Mass celebration for the participants, Father Talent Narugwe, a Franciscan Capuchin formator, encouraged the young religious not to be anxious but to build a firm foundation in Christ. He later told Zimbabwe’s Online publication, Newspack, that such national gatherings for the temporarily professed religious typically occur every two years. The gatherings promote interaction among different congregations, thus fostering networking and solidarity within the Church in Zimbabwe, said Fr Nyarugwe..

The workshop’s central theme, “Young Religious, Arise and Be Pilgrims of Hope," was cast as a call to young religious to become active agents of hope and renewal.

The main facilitator of the workshop, Sr. Theresa Mafuta of the Holy Cross Sisters urged the temporarily professed to ignite hope within their communities. She emphasised the importance of maintaining hope in Jesus Christ, especially in light of the Jubilee Year’s message of renewal and optimism.

Living lives of integrity

“During this workshop, we explored religious life and the hope it embodies, as emphasised by Pope Francis when he announced the Jubilee Year. We discussed what this means for young people today,” Sr. Mafuta explained.

Sr. Mafuta challenged the young religious to live lives worthy of their calling, stressing transparency, accountability, and moral integrity.