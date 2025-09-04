Archbishop Saure denounces silence on enforcing court order over Church land

Mozambique's Archbishop of Nampula, Inacio Saure, on Wednesday, 3 September, denounced the illegal occupation of Church land and spoke out strongly against the lack of action on squatters by authorities despite a court order.

Cremildo Alexandre – Nampula.

In particular, Archbishop Saure condemned not only the illegal occupation by squatters but also the destruction of properties and the cutting down of cashew nut trees at the Mater Apostolorum Seminary, the Parish of Sao Joao Batista, and the Mater Dei Monastery. The judgement, in favour of the Church, called for the restitution of the land occupied and eviction of squatters. The Church in the Archdiocese of Nampula feels unprotected by the law of the land, the Archbishops said.

Illegal occupation of seminary land

This week, the Archbishop of Nampula felt compelled to address a press conference during which he publicly denounced the illegal occupation of land belonging to the Archdiocese. The Mater Apostolorum Seminary, the Parish of Sao Joao Batista in Marere, and the Mater dei Monastery are the worst affected by squatters.

According to the prelate, the trespassers have destroyed boundary walls, cut down cashew nut trees, and damaged crops intended to support seminarians. They have also engaged in illegal logging and construction. The Archbishop described the situation as an “attack on the rights of the Church and, above all, on the rights of the poor.”

Failure to enforce a court order

Archbishop Saure said the Archdiocese has received no support from authorities. He explained that in May 2025, the court issued an order calling for the restitution of the Church land, but to date, the order has not been enforced.

For the Archbishop, the lack of judicial action has encouraged abuse, lawlessness, and has emboldened squatters to act with impunity.

“There is a stubborn refusal to vacate the land. This arrogance leads us to believe that there is an invisible hand linked to powerful people who are encouraging the current situation and the crimes being committed by the squatters,” said the Nampula prelate.

Recalling historical injustices

The Archbishop has since called for the fair application of the law.

“The law no longer seems to serve all in this land. If anyone wants to turn Mozambique into a lawless village, we cannot remain silent,” he said. He emphasised that the Church is not defending privileges but rather the rights of the community: “Church property does not belong solely to the institution but serves the poor,” he explained.

The Archbishop also recalled that after independence in 1975, the government nationalised some private assets and confiscated property belonging to the Church. These, he said, include infrastructure such as the property currently housing Rovuma University (Unirovuma) and the Marrere General Hospital. These properties, to this day, continue to be unlawfully occupied, the Archbishop said.

He concluded with a strong appeal for solidarity from all Mozambicans and the international community, urging pressure for the restitution of occupied lands and respect for the law.