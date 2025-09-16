Kenya: Faithful gather to honour Cardinal Otunga on his 22nd Anniversary

Hundreds of the Catholic faithful recently converged, at the Resurrection Garden in Karen to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the death of Servant of God Maurice Michael Cardinal Otunga, Kenya’s first Cardinal.

Rose Achiego Ande – Nairobi.

The celebration of Holy Mass was led by Archbishop Bert Van Megen, the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, who reflected on Cardinal Otunga’s enduring legacy. “Cardinal Otunga never allowed titles to define him,” the Nuncio said. “He would often remind us, ‘I am just a humble servant of God.’”

An inspiring life of simplicity

In his opening remarks, Fr. Marino Gemma recalled that the Resurrection Garden, in Nairobi, Kenya, was Cardinal Otunga’s vision — a sanctuary where Christians could retreat in silence and encounter God. He prayed that the anniversary gathering would rekindle the same spirit of faith and simplicity that marked the Cardinal’s life.

Drawing from the Gospel of John, Archbishop Van Megen emphasised the image of the grain of wheat that dies to bear much fruit. “Cardinal Otunga embodied this truth,” he said. “He lived simply, served the poor, shunned human praise, and remained grounded in the Gospel. Even in death, he continues to bear fruit through the countless lives he touched.”

The Nuncio urged the faithful to carry forward the Cardinal’s witness by embracing humility, truth, and service in daily life. He also renewed the appeal for prayers and testimonies of miracles to support Cardinal Otunga’s cause for beatification, noting that “Kenya needs its own saint, and Cardinal Otunga’s life speaks with striking clarity to that hope.”

The process of beatification is steadily advancing. “With patience,” the Nuncio said, “we trust that God’s time will guide this cause, as the wisdom of the saints always reminds us.”

Cardinal Otunga: The life and times

Maurice Michael Cardinal Otunga (1923–2003) was the first Kenyan to be elevated to the College of Cardinals. Born in Chebukwa, Bungoma County, to a traditional chief, he chose a life of faith over privilege, entering the seminary and later being ordained in 1950.

Cardinal Otunga served as Bishop of Kisii, Archbishop of Nairobi, and was created Cardinal by Pope Paul VI in 1973. Known for his deep humility, he often lived simply, sharing his possessions with the poor and refusing luxury. He was particularly noted for his pastoral closeness, his defence of the dignity of life, and his unwavering commitment to Gospel truth.

In his later years, he chose to live quietly with the Missionaries of Charity Sisters, a testament to his lifelong embrace of simplicity and service. His cause for beatification was officially opened in 2009, making him a “Servant of God.” Today, his memory continues to inspire Kenyan Catholics and beyond, as the Church awaits the recognition of miracles attributed to his intercession.