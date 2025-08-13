South African Pilgrims make historic mission in the heart of Rome

In a stirring display of faith and evangelization, South African pilgrims, this past week were in the Eternal City. As part of a larger international mission, pilgrims from South Africa led a powerful procession and public testimony event in the very heart of Rome—culminating in a never-before-seen moment on the iconic Spanish Steps.

Rachele Hochhousler – Sout Africa

The mission, brought together members of the Neocatechumenal Way from across the globe, including delegations from India, South Korea, and the United States. United in song, prayer, and witness, the faithful began their walk in Piazza del Popolo, singing joyfully and proclaiming the Word of God, drawing the attention of both tourists and locals along the historic Via del Corso.

Their destination was none other than Piazza di Spagna, where the renowned Spanish Steps—often associated with luxury fashion shows and global brands—became, for the first time, a platform for the voices of young Catholic missionaries. This unprecedented permission by city officials marked a significant shift: a space once reserved for high fashion was now transformed into a podium of faith and renewal.

Dino Furgione, head of the Neocatechumenal Way in South Africa, reflected on the significance of the moment-

“The missionary Rome, the Church of Rome is not dead. The Church of Rome lives! It is circulating all over the world and bringing good fruit,” he declared, his voice echoing off the ancient stones.

South African Pilgrims in Rome

Christ has given me a new life,

One of the most moving moments came when Landon, a young man from Cape Town, took the microphone. In front of hundreds gathered on the steps and the surrounding square, he courageously shared his testimony.

He spoke of his past life—enslaved by the empty promises of worldly pursuits—and how Jesus Christ, through the Neocatechumenal Way, saved him.

“Today, I’m no longer a slave. Christ has given me a new life, and I am here in Rome to bear witness to that,” he said.

With emotion, Landon also expressed his gratitude for the journey that brought him there:

“I think that little by little, the Lord is calling me—to what I do not know yet—but I am ready to do His will.”

The response from the crowd was emotional and electric. For many onlookers, what began as a curious gathering became a moment of grace.

A watershed moment in the journey of faith

This mission is just one of many that took place across the city as part of a larger movement of Catholic youth engaging in public evangelization during the Jubilee Year. But for the South African contingent, this mission wasn’t just another event—it was a watershed moment in their journey of faith and a powerful testimony to the vitality of the Church among the nations.

As the mission concluded with prayer and songs of praise, the message was clear: the Gospel is alive, and the youth are not afraid to proclaim it—even in the most unexpected places.