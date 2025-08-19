Nigeria: Religious women in training on Trauma-Informed Care

Nigerian sisters have recently been meeting at the Lux Terra Foundation in Abuja for a specialised training on Trauma-Informed Care. This programme was organised for religious women who are under the auspices of the Nigerian Conference of Women Religious Against Human Trafficking and was facilitated by Father George Ehusani, founder of the Lux Terra Foundation; Father Richard Ehusani, director of the Psycho-Spiritual Institute at Lux Terra; and their team.

Sr. Theresa Ani, CM

The training began with the facilitators raising awareness about the current realities of insecurity, terrorism, violence, and poverty in Nigeria, and how these issues impact every Nigerian. Many individuals carry traumatic experiences without even realizing it. Conversely, those who are aware of their trauma often lack the knowledge of how to begin the healing process.

Handling trauma in Survivors

A significant part of the training focused on identifying trauma, understanding its importance in a person’s life, and increasing trauma awareness. The religious women had the opportunity to assess and process their own personal traumas. They were also equipped with basic skills to handle trauma in survivors and potential victims of human trafficking.

Discussions covered broad categories of trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the importance of resilience. Participants learned various skills, including psychological first aid and art therapy. Art therapy, as a means of expression, allows individuals to convey feelings they may be unable to articulate verbally. The sisters engaged in drawing, designing, or painting to express their experiences, thereby initiating their healing process. Other essential skills included active listening, empathy, cultivating a sense of gratitude regardless of life's challenges, compassion, and effective communication.

After the training, the religious women expressed that they not only acquired fundamental skills but also gained a deeper understanding of how interconnected the mind, body, and spirit are. They emphasized that human beings are a complex integration of cells, physiological, emotional, and psychological elements working in harmony. To achieve optimal health, wholeness, and well-being, humans need to operate in balance.

Religious women at the at the Lux Terra Foundation training

Healed people, heal people

As the religious women return to their apostolates with survivors of human trafficking and vulnerable individuals, they feel more affirmed in their calling and mission. They recognize the vital link between religion, spirituality, and the socio-cultural contexts involved in trauma care and healing. The famous Lux Terra quote resonates deeply: Healed people, heal people.

In the end, the Nigerian Conference of Women Religious Against Human Trafficking re-committed themselves to creating a supportive environment where survivors can feel at home. The sisters also pledged to advocate for increased attention to post-trauma programmess, ongoing counselling, and holistic support for survivors.