Holy Childhood Secretary General commends Malawi’s efforts in children’s faith formation

A senior Vatican official has praised the Catholic Church in Malawi for its growing investment in children’s missionary formation through the Holy Childhood Movement.

Brenard Mwanza - Lilongwe

Sister Ines Paulo Albino, Secretary General of the Pontifical Society for Missionary Childhood recently visited the Archdiocese of Lilongwe. The visit coincided with the ongoing National Children’s Congress organised by the Pontifical Mission Societies under the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB).

Children living their missionary identity

At Mulungu Alinafe (Emmanuel) Outstation of Holy Rosary Likuni Parish, Sr. Albino and Auxiliary Bishop Vincent Mwakhwawa of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe interacted with dozens of children participating in catechesis, liturgical activities, and community service. The programmes are led by the Sisters of Mother Teresa with support from parish catechists and youth animators.

Bishop Mwakhwawa said, “It was deeply moving to witness children so joyfully living out their missionary identity through prayer, liturgy, and generous acts of charity.” He stressed the Church’s commitment, stating, “We are committed to walking with children, accompanying them in faith, and equipping more animators to ensure no child is left behind in their journey of spiritual and human development.”

Grassroots faith formation

Sr. Albino emphasised the global significance of grassroots faith formation. She said, “The service animators offer to children is a service to the world.” She described animators as “great and important people in the Church,” highlighting their role in nurturing both physical growth and moral and spiritual development of children. She warned, “If children are not formed with the right values, the future of society is at risk.”

At Likuni Parish, Sr. Albino engaged with parish leaders and Holy Childhood members who testified how the movement has helped them grow in spirituality and missionary awareness. She said, “It is clear that this parish is planting strong seeds for the Church of tomorrow.”

Growth in missionary awareness

Later, Sr. Albino visited Tikondane Transit Shelter, a rehabilitation centre for street-connected children run by the Archdiocese of Lilongwe. Managed by Sr. Marie Sakina, the facility currently houses 25 children and provides psychosocial support, basic education, and family reintegration services.

Reflecting on the visit, Sr. Albino expressed concern for children affected by poverty, neglect, and displacement. She said, “When you visit a place like this, you realise the world is still full of suffering, but you also see the hope the Church is offering.” She added, “These children are not where they belong, and as a Church, we are called to respond with love and action.”

Despite limited resources, more than 90 percent of children passing through Tikondane are successfully reintegrated into their families or communities.

(Amecea News)