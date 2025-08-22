Catholic Journalists in Africa discuss ethical reporting in an age of Artificial Intelligence

The African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP) concluded its Triennial Continental Congress in Accra, Ghana, on 17 August 2025, issuing a strong appeal for the responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence in journalism.

Sheila Pires – Accra.

The gathering, held from 10 to 17 August at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), brought together more than 100 Catholic journalists, lecturers, content creators, and media practitioners from over 20 countries, including 19 African nations.

Technology versus human values

The Congress, held under the theme “Balancing Technological Progress and the Preservation of Human Values in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, (AI)” provided a platform for reflection on the promises and risks of AI. In their final resolutions, UCAP members affirmed that human dignity must take precedence over technological advancement, committing Catholic journalists in Africa to uphold truth, integrity, and authentic human relationships.

Key resolutions called for the establishment of ethical guidelines for the use of AI in media, the integration of digital literacy and Catholic social teaching into professional training, and stronger collaboration with Episcopal Conferences, universities, policymakers, and civil society. UCAP also pledged to develop a continental charter on “AI and Ethical Journalism” as a reference for its members.

Invest in programmes protecting human dignity

Participants issued recommendations to governments, urging them to regulate AI to prevent manipulation, disinformation, and the erosion of privacy, while encouraging investment in ethical frameworks that protect human dignity. Media organizations were asked to adopt policies ensuring AI does not replace human judgment and responsibility, while Catholic media professionals were called to resist disinformation, promote transparency, and act as “missionaries of peace and reconciliation.”

The UCAP congress in Ghana (© UCAP Congress)

At the opening of the Congress, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana reminded participants that while AI dazzles with speed and innovation, “it is only the human heart – open to God, truth, and love – that can guide it rightly.” Archbishop Julien Kaboré's words framed the week-long deliberations.

Catholic media in Africa as a beacon of faith

Meanwhile, Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, also stressed that the media is not merely a technical tool, but a moral reality entrusted with protecting the dignity of every human person.

UCAP expressed gratitude to Church leaders, experts, and its planning committees for their contributions, noting that Catholic media in Africa must remain a beacon of light in the digital age. As the final statement declared, the mission of Catholic communicators is to balance technological progress with the timeless values of the Gospel, becoming artisans of peace, truth, and reconciliation across the continent.