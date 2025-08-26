Bishop Lodiong’s passion plea for peace and dialogue in South Sudan

South Sudan’s Catholic Bishop of Yei Diocese, Bishop Alex Lodiong Sakor Eyobo, has emphasised that there is no alternative to dialogue and sitting together at the round table to resolve the country’s political differences.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

Bishop Lodiong made the remarks following a recent escalation of violence in South Sudan that even disrupted his pastoral visit in the Assumption Parish of Lasu.

Speaking recently at Christ the King Cathedral in his Diocese of Yei, Bishop Lodiong addressed worshippers, recounting how violence erupted while he was visiting Lasu. He explained that during his visit, clashes occurred between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and militia aligned with the opposition.

Thriving faith despite challenges

60% of parishioners in Lasu wee young people

The Bishop was on his annual pastoral visitation to Assumption Parish in Lasu, located about 25 kilometres southwest of the city of Yei.

“As you have heard, I was in Lasu for my usual annual parish visits. We arrived on a Thursday, and in the late morning, we had the institution of the Catechists, and over 200 children also received Holy Communion for the first time. On Friday, we celebrated the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the parish’s patron saint. Again, over 200 of the faithful received the Sacrament of Confirmation. Lasu Parish is vibrant—the parish church was full, with about 60% of attendees being children and young people,” Bishop Lodiong shared.

Residents sought refuge in Church

Unfortunately, the Bishop narrated, on that particular morning, around 4.30 am, the villages of both Lasu and Libogo in Yei County were abruptly awakened by gunfire from gunmen and the SSPDF.

The Bishop described the chaos and panic that ensued as some of the

residents of Lasu were forced to seek refuge in the parish church, while others fled into the forest.

“We were in the Church when suddenly we saw people running for safety—some ran into the Church, others into the bushes. Imagine this happening at a time when dew covers the tall grass, and you have children as young as 5 years old hiding in the bushes to escape the violence. Some got separated from their parents. Even armed fighters find it difficult to stay in the bush. What more for innocent children?” he remarked.

Some residents took refuge in the Church

Only dialogue can solve our problems

The Lasu clashes happened at a time when South Sudan faces what some observers are describing as a worsening political and security crisis in need of urgent attention and rescue.

It is for this reason that Bishop Lodiong told Cathedral parishioners about the importance of dialogue, saying, “All our problems (in South Sudan), whether we like it or not, can only be resolved when we come together, sit at the table, and agree on solutions. The sooner we do this, the better, rather than prolonging the fighting,” he admonished.

He added, “We are reasonable human beings because God created us in His own image. That means we can talk and understand each other. When guns speak, they destroy and cause immense suffering.”

Expressing gratitude for his safety together with the team that accompanied him to Lasu, Bishop Lodiong said, “Thanks be to God, I returned safely to Yei. We are safe, and I am here with you, and our team is also safe. However, let us continue to pray for the people of Lasu and for our beloved South Sudan.”

The effects of insecurity in Yei

The Diocese of Yei shares borders with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. For a long time, Yei has been considered a flashpoint. There are fears that if the insecurity does not de-escalate, it could worsen in a region already struggling with access to essential services, leading to heightened food insecurity, a lack of healthcare, and disrupted education for vulnerable populations.

Attacks on humanitarian personnel and essential workers, such as Kenyan Civil Engineer James Kariuki, killed on 31 July 2025, during an ambush by armed assailants on the road to Koboko, only make life difficult for everyone. Kariuki was working on the construction of a house of the Salesians of Don Bosco at the Holy Trinity Parish in Morobo.

As if all of this was not enough, Yei has not been spared from climate shocks and economic hardships assailing most of South Sudan.