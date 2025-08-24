Angola: Land and water disputes lead to deaths and injuries in Namibe Province

It has been a week since clashes erupted between two ethnic communities— the Nhaneca and the Kuvale—on 17 August. The violence resulted in the deaths of 12 persons, numerous injuries, and the destruction of homes in the municipalities of Cacimbas and Camucuio, in Namibe Province. The Catholic Church and government authorities have been called upon to mediate the conflict.

Anastacio Sasembele – Luanda.

The causes of the conflict are considered complex, linked to longstanding disputes over land for grazing and water. These resources are becoming increasingly scarce due to a prolonged drought affecting the region.

Calm, but fear prevails

Given the escalation of violence and the atmosphere of fear within both communities, the Church and local government authorities were asked to intervene in an effort to restore order and facilitate discussions among those involved. The clashes were primarily carried out by young people from both ethnic groups, as confirmed by Father Jamba Candjongo, the Assistant Parish Priest of Nossa Senhora do Carmo in Camucuio.

Part of the congregation at the Mass in an outstation (Anastácio Sasembele, Radio Ecclesia (Angola))

Fortunately, the situation appears to have calmed down, despite the prevailing fear within the communities. Families have started burying their dead with the help of the local municipal administration. Father Joaquim Ernesto, Parish Priest of Nossa Senhora do Carmo, assured that the Church is available to help mediate peace talks.

Government to construct dams

The government has announced an emergency plan aimed at increasing water supply to the population to reduce tensions and prevent further clashes.

Archer Mangueira, Governor of Namibe, spoke of advanced plans to build six dams and rehabilitate 43 reservoirs to improve water availability in the region.