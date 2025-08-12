Angola: Diocese of Sumbe celebrates Jubilee Year and ordains 28 Catholic priests

The Diocese of Sumbe in Angola has concluded its 50th-anniversary Jubilee with the ordination of 28 new priests.

The Diocese of Sumbe recently celebrated its 50th anniversary since its establishment. This milestone happily coincided with the universal Church’s Jubilee of Hope. The celebration reached a heartfelt climax over the weekend, on August 10th, when 28 young men were ordained to the priesthood.

During the homily, Bishop Firmino David of Sumbe urged the newly ordained priests to remain rooted in Christ through constant prayer. He also emphasised the importance of staying close to the community in order to serve God’s people effectively.

The Diocese of Sumbe

The Diocese belongs to the Ecclesiastical Province of the Archdiocese of Luanda. It was first erected on 10 August 1975. The episcopal seat is located at Our Lady of the Conception Cathedral in the city of Sumbe.

Situated in western Angola and covering the entire Cuanza Sul province, the diocesan population comprises various ethnic groups, predominantly Ovimbundu.

