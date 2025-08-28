Africa to host landmark world congress 2026 for Catholic media practitioners in Rwanda

SIGNIS Africa President, Fr. Prof. Walter Chikwendu Ihejirika, has said that the recent SECAM Plenary Assembly of Africa’s Catholic Bishops has warmly welcomed the Catholic communication association’s plans to hold the SIGNIS World Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, next year.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

Fr. Walter expressed his gratitude to SIGNIS World for entrusting Africa with the task of hosting the global gathering of Catholic communicators. He assured participants of a uniquely African experience and expressed confidence that the continent is equal to the task of hosting the global event.

SIGNIS (World Catholic Association for Communication) is an international Catholic organisation for professionals in media and new technologies, including press, radio, television, cinema, and digital media. It functions as a global network with representatives from numerous countries and regional groups such as SIGNIS Africa. SIGNIS holds Pontifical recognition by the Vatican as an international public association of the Church and is considered an important arm of its evangelizing mission.

Bishops of Africa welcome SIGNIS Congress

According to Fr. Walter, since SIGNIS is a Catholic association, it was essential to seek the blessings of the Bishops of Africa, who recently convened in Kigali for their SECAM Plenary Assembly.

“We are an association for the Church that helps her fulfill her mission of communicating the Gospel message and values worldwide. Specifically, SIGNIS Africa is part of SECAM. We have been collaborating with SECAM through the Episcopal Commission for Communication, CEPACS. We regularly interact with Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, and Bishop Bernadin Mfumbusa, the immediate past and current Bishop Chair of CEPACS, who is always present at our activities. So, we attended this SECAM assembly as part of SECAM’s mission. But most importantly, we came to inform the Bishops of Africa about our SIGNIS World Congress, scheduled for Kigali in August 2026. We are grateful that the SIGNIS World President and Secretary-General also attended the SECAM Plenary to speak with the Bishops and share our plans for the congress. We felt it was important to properly brief the Bishops of Africa about this upcoming milestone,” Fr. Walter explained.

Fr Walter Ihejirika being interviewed

Who can participate?

Father Walter confirmed that the Congress will take place from 3 August to 8 August, 2026. He urged Catholic communicators to mark their calendars and plan their attendance and mentioned that SIGNIS World would in the not-so-distant future, launch a comprehensive portal for registration and information related to the congress.

When asked about participation, Fr. Walter stated: “The congress is open to all Catholic communicators worldwide. The primary participants are Catholic communication professionals and practitioners from across the globe. We expect active SIGNIS members from everywhere. We also anticipate ecclesiastical authorities from the Vatican, local Church authorities in Africa, and Rwanda. The presence of Church leaders, especially Bishops in charge of communication, affirms our identity as a Catholic organisation. However, we also welcome communicators from other denominations or Churches who share SIGNIS’s vision—promoting peace, reconciliation, harmony among cultures, and environmental sustainability. Additionally, we expect environmental activists to participate, given the theme: ‘Digital communication for communion, equity, and environmental well-being,’” Fr. Walter elaborated.

Call for partnership

Every four years, the SIGNIS Assembly of Delegates meets to elect its President, two Vice Presidents, and Secretary-General. The Kigali congress will serve not only as a platform for sharing, interaction, and networking but also as an opportunity to bring together members from around the world and to renew the SIGNIS leadership.

Organising such a mammoth congress is a major undertaking. Fr. Walter has since encouraged like-minded individuals and organisations to consider partnering with SIGNIS and supporting the event.

Dr Paolo Ruffini attended the SIGNIS World Congress 2022. in Seoul, South Korea

“To organise this Congress successfully, we need the support of Bishops in sourcing funding. We are hopeful in the grace of God. We are hopeful in the providence of God. And we are hopeful that he's going to open doors for us through agencies, through donor organisations, through partners, through Church organisations. We are very hopeful. And I must tell you that already our participation in the SECAM Plenary Assembly opened some doors of opportunities for us. All I can say is that most of the participants, especially those coming to Rwanda for the first time, will experience Africa in a completely different manner – definitely away from the negative stereotype headlines about the continent. I can assure them of a warm, friendly and unforgettable immersion into African culture,” Fr. Walter concluded.