Zimbabwe: The Little Children of Our Blessed Lady Sisters await the 11th General Chapter

The Little Children of Our Blessed Lady (LCBL) Sisters are gearing up for a significant milestone, their 11th General Chapter, set to take place in August 2025 in Harare.

By Sr Mufaro Chakuinga - Vatican City

The Little Children of Our Blessed Lady (LCBL) Sisters are gearing up for a significant milestone, their 11th General Chapter, set to take place in August 2025 in Harare. This gathering holds profound importance for the LCBL Congregation, as delegates come together to reflect on the life and mission of the congregation, reaffirming its commitment to the founding charism, and make pivotal decisions that will shape their future. Notably, this General Chapter coincides with the Jubilee Year of Hope, adding a layer of spiritual significance to their deliberations and reflections.

Mission and impact

The Little Children of Our Blessed Lady (LCBL) Sisters are the first indigenous congregation in Zimbabwe. It was founded in 1932 by Bishop Aston Ignatius Chichester a member of the Society of Jesus also known as the Jesuits. Rooted in deep Marian spirituality, under the patronage of the Immaculate Conception, the Sisters draw inspiration from Mary’s humble charity, childlike simplicity, and cheerful spirit. For over 90 years, they have lived out their mission and charism which emphasizes compassion and creativity in serving society's needs, especially for women, children, and the marginalized. Through education, healthcare, and social work, the LCBL Sisters have made a profound impact in Zimbabwe and beyond. With communities in Zimbabwe and United Kingdom, their 178 sisters continue to witness Christ's love with joy and dedication. As they prepare for the Chapter in August 2025, the LCBL Sisters are committed to strengthening their mission and building partnerships in the Church and beyond.

General Chapter

The General Chapter is a sacred gathering of prayer, discernment, and communal listening to the Holy Spirit. Held after every six years, it brings together elected delegates to reflect on the congregation's life and mission. Through a participatory process, proposals are gathered from all members prior to the chapter to ensure that everyone's voice is heard. After thorough evaluation and deliberation, the Chapter culminates in the election of new leadership, equipped with a clear direction for the future.

Notably, this General Chapter coincides with the Jubilee Year of Hope, adding a layer of spiritual significance to their deliberations and reflections.

It is an invitation for each Sister to grow in faith, courage, and joyful witness so that the congregation may continue to be a beacon of hope to all whom the sisters are privileged to serve.

The General Chapter will be guided by the theme: Gazing upon Christ as Consecrated Women for Mission. By fixing eyes more deeply on Christ, the sisters open themselves to personal and communal transformation. Through the Chapter, the Sisters hope to listen deeply to the Holy Spirit and to one another, discerning how best to respond to the signs of the times in communities, our ministries, and in the wider Church.

Superior General

In a recent interview, the outgoing Superior General, Sr Anita Jonga said that over the past six years she has witnessed the gracious hand of God guiding the congregation through seasons of growth, resilience, and deepened faith. She said her greatest joy had been to see Sisters growing in their consecrated life, becoming mature, grounded religious women, fully alive to their mission in the Church. Another remarkable sign of hope has been the resilience and adaptability of the LCBL Sisters in the challenges of an unstable economy, natural disasters and Covid-19 pandemic. They have shown courage, creativity, and unwavering trust in God’s providence.

Sr Jonga also said that the congregation faced real challenges including a decline in new vocations to religious life and financial constraints. Despite these challenges, “we remain steadfast in hope, drawing strength from our Lord,” she said.

Conclusion

In a recent interview, Sr. Jonga, the out-going Superior General, thanked Bishops, the Clergy and all the religious for the encouragement and collaboration she got during her term of Office since 2019. To the lay faithful she said, “thank you for your support, you are the reason for our mission.” She prayed that the upcoming Chapter would “deepen our unity, strengthen our vocation, and ignite in us new courage to go where we are most needed, bringing hope to the women, children, and communities entrusted to our care.”

