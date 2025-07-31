Celebrating the World Day of the Elderly in Nairobi

Some of the elderly Assumption Sisters in Nairobi mark the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

To mark the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, "Care for Aging Sisters Association Kenya" (CASAK) paid a heartfelt visit to the elderly sisters of the Assumption Sisters congregation in Nairobi’s Lang’ata.

By Sr Adelaide Ndilu, Nairobi

The day served as a reminder of the importance of honouring our elders, cherishing their contributions, and reaffirming the church’s commitment to caring for them. The celebration in Lang’ata was a beautiful testament to the love and respect that the sisters hold for the older generation, emphasising the value of age, experience, and the invaluable contributions they made when they had the strength.

The day began with a heartfelt Holy Mass attended by the sisters, staff of St. Mary’s Hospital, and CASAK staff. The Holy Mass was a moving reminder of the wisdom, patience, and quiet strength of the elderly, with prayers for their well-being and blessings for their lives ahead.

Soon after the Mass, everyone came together in a warm atmosphere of fellowship. The elderly sisters were gifted with thoughtful presents by CASAK, symbolising the community’s appreciation and love. Laughter and conversations filled the air as they shared stories and memories, reflecting on their journeys and the many lives they have touched.

Gifts were shared

A life of dedication and gratitude

Speaking with Sr. Fidelis Nemia, her eyes sparkled as she reflected on her life’s journey. She has served as a clinical Officer most of her life, serving in government hospitals, mission hospitals, dispensaries and in all types of health facilities with dedication and compassion.

The 82-year-old expressed gratitude to God that despite her age, she is able to administer medicines to her elderly colleagues, “so that they do not overdose or underdose,” she remarked.

She mentioned the unpredictable illnesses that often accompany ageing as the only challenge she has. “Sometimes, you get pain in different parts of the body without knowing the causes of the pain.” Pointing at her shoulder, she says, “Like now I have a severe pain in the shoulder that I don’t understand the cause. Maybe it’s the effects of some pain when I was young,” she concludes. However, despite these physical limitations, her spirit remains unbroken. “I say, ‘thank you to God’ for my past years, for I was able to move around serving the people of God,” she states.

This World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, celebrated in the Church, has brought Sr. Fidelis immense joy. She expressed her gratitude to the church for recognising the contributions and experiences of the elderly. “I pray that the church continues to accompany us as we prepare to meet our creator and Mother Mary,” she said, her voice filled with sincerity.

As a religious, her full apostolate now is that of prayer. Her story is a testament to the power of faith and dedication, inspiring others to live each day with purpose and gratitude.

Celebrating the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly

“Blessed is the one who does not lose hope.”

Sr. Prisca has had a wide range of experience as an educationist. She started as a primary school teacher and rose to the heights to become an accomplished senior lecturer. Though she puts a disclaimer that she cannot ‘remember everything systematically,’ the 79-year-old Sr. Prisca obtained her bachelor’s degree in education in Gaba Campus, which was then a constituent college of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA). After completion, she became a Christian Religious Education (CRE) Advisor with the Archdiocese of Nairobi.

She obtained her Master's degree in Education in the United Kingdom. Upon her return, she secured a job with the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops in the Commission for Education as a curriculum developer and producer of religious education books.

She obtained a doctorate in education from CUEA, upon which she started lecturing at the University of Nairobi. She later became a senior lecturer and served in this capacity for 22 years. During this period, she had a car accident and developed a back problem, which started slowing her down. She retired in 2019 and has been operated on three times on her back. Additionally, she had a fall in the convent and broke her femur, which forced her to have a knee replacement in 2022. She continues with physiotherapy and is doing much better.

She once served as a member of her congregation’s council and assisted in putting up a technical school in Masai land, which later became a secondary school for boys. Through kind assistance from donors and friends, she purchased land and put up a girls’ school. Looking back, Sr. Prisca feels grateful to God for the far she has come.

Currently, and in partnership with local institutions and government entities, she collects seedlings and plants around the congregation’s institutions. “This is my work now, and I am enjoying it,” she notes.

Throughout the day, smiles lit up the faces of all present, especially the elderly sisters, who felt treasured and honoured.

A delicious meal prepared specifically by CASAK to mark the day was served, during which the sisters and guests ate together, enjoying each other’s company. The highlight of the celebration was the beautifully decorated cake, which was cut with joy and enthusiasm, symbolising unity and shared blessings.

Pope Francis established the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, observed annually on the fourth Sunday of July, close to the liturgical feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, Jesus' grandparents. This day aims to highlight the vital role of grandparents and the elderly in society and encourage intergenerational connections. Pope Francis emphasised the importance of cherishing the elderly, recognising their wisdom, and combating loneliness. The day also serves as a reminder to dedicate quality time to listening to and learning from older generations. In 2025, the theme for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly is "Blessed are those who have not lost hope."

Celebrating the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly