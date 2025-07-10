Southern Africa: Bishop Selemela urges priests in IMBISA region to embrace change and renewal

As the Catholic Church journeys through the Synod on Synodality and the Jubilee Year, the Auxiliary Bishop of Pretoria Archdiocese has urged priests to embrace pastoral renewal.

Sheila Pires – Pretoria

In an interview about the recent weeklong workshop on Change management organized by the Inter-Regional Meeting of Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA) at Lumko Institute in South Africa, Bishop Masilo John Selemela described cMange not as a disruption, but as a sacred opportunity for growth.

“In our lives as priests and Bishops, even seminarians, we need to reflect on the important theme of change... For me, change is always an invitation to growth, to discovering freshness, and to charting new ways of ministering to others,” said Bishop Selemela in the interview with the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) communication office.

Navigating pastoral transitions

The workshop, attended by 25 priests from Angola, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, aimed to equip clergy with tools for navigating pastoral transitions, such as parish reassignments, amid broader societal and ecclesial shifts.

Bishop Selemela’s message resonated as a clarion call to personal and structural renewal in the Church. He said, “Unless we refresh and renew ourselves, we will never be able to give proper direction… for the Church to fulfil its mission, we must honestly evaluate our current structures, are they still adequate?”

Building a Synodal Church

The Auxiliary Bishop of Pretoria linked the workshop to the broader journey of the Synod, noting that the Church cannot renew the world if it does not first renew itself.

“This is a chance to invite participation, especially from the lay faithful in building a Church where all of us own the mission and are responsible for it,” he affirmed.

“This vision,” he said, “reflects the heart of synodality, a Church that listens, walks together, and discerns collectively.”

In Bishop Selemela’s words, ongoing formation is not a luxury; it is the foundation for a meaningful and missionary priesthood.

Facilitated by Mr. Albert Dhafana from Zimbabwe, Dr. Paulo Massango from Mozambique, and Bishop Selemela himself, the IMBISA workshop explored, change management and mental health, the priest as a man in transition, ministry in times of social and economic crisis, fraternal tensions between older and younger clergy, the need for clear communication, structure, and pastoral vision.

Priests who are socially aware

IMBISA region, where 60% of the population is under 25, continues to face deep challenges rooted in poverty, inequality, and the unfulfilled promises of independence.

“If priests do not understand the dynamics of their environment, they risk becoming irrelevant,” Bishop Selemela warned. “We need priests who are spiritually grounded, but also socially aware and emotionally resilient.”

Participants agreed that change should be managed with pastoral care, emphasizing dialogue, wellness, and communal support. A proposal emerged for a regional centre to support struggling priests and leading towards a healthier, holier clergy.