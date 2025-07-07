Côte d’Ivoire: Sisters of Our Lady of Peace celebrate Diamond Jubilee

Côte d’Ivoire: Sisters of Our Lady of Peace at the Mass for their Diamond Jubilee

The Congregation of religious sisters of Our Lady of Peace in Ivory Coast this week concluded celebrations marking its 60 years of foundation with Holy Mass presided over by Cardinal Ignace Bessi Dogbo, Archbishop of Abidjan.

Vatican News with Marcel Ariston BLE – Abidjan

In his homily, the Cardinal Archbishop expressed joy over the works accomplished fthe nuns and invited them to continue their mission with even greater zeal and prayerfulness.

60 years of ecclesial presence

The Congregation of Our Lady of Peace has come a long way. The anniversary celebration was not only a moment of thanksgiving, recognizing the efforts that have sustained the religious women over six decades, but also a tribute to the pioneers of the congregation.

Mother Christiane Baka, the Superior General of the congregation, affirmed that many challenges remain for this religious family, which, despite everything, continues to look toward a better future with a desire to “be more rooted in Christ, who reveals Himself through our brothers and sisters.”

Live a life of prayer

The celebration of this anniversary was enriched by three other liturgical ceremonies: the profession of temporary vows by two sisters, the profession of perpetual vows by four professed sisters, and the celebration of 25 years of religious life by five nuns—all members of this religious family.

In a homily full of imagery and metaphors, Cardinal Bessi Dogbo called on the Congregation to lead a life rooted in Christ, personal prayer and the the Holy Eucharist.

“Be friends of the Holy Eucharist. Keep your eyes constantly fixed on Christ present in the Blessed Sacrament. Let the tabernacle be on the screen of your mobile phones. Push open the doors of the Holy Sacrament for adoration… Live a life of prayer,” urged the Archbishop of Abidjan.

Seek and live by the peace of Christ

Founded on 29 June1965, by Bishop Bernard Yago, then Archbishop of Abidjan, the Congregation of Our Lady of Peace carries the motto: “Seek and live by the peace of Christ through the human and spiritual promotion of women and young girls in rural and urban areas.” This charism is mainly expressed through a deep commitment to the mission of the Church, with dedicated efforts in education, vocational training, healthcare services, and pastoral work.