Nigeria: Orlu Diocese celebrates God's special VIPs with a banquet

On 10 July 2025, in Orlu Diocese, Nigeria, a grand banquet was held to honour the poorest of the poor—referred to as God's Special VIPs—as part of the Jubilee of Hope celebrations. The event was organized by Gratia Vobis Ministries Inc. (GVM), founded by Fr. Maurice Nkem Emelu, a priest of Orlu Diocese and a Professor of Digital Media and Communication at John Carroll University, USA.

Sr. Oluwakemi Akinleye, FSP – Orlu

Typically, the poor are not invited to banquets where they are treated as Very Important Persons (VIPs) and served by leaders and dignitaries. The Gratia Vobis Ministries team, comprising members from the United States and Nigeria, took the initiative to celebrate the Jubilee of Hope with the poor of Orlu Diocese through a banquet.

The lunch banquet aimed to give the marginalized in society a sense of being loved, appreciated, and valued for who they are—people created with equal dignity as children of God—and to encourage them to grow daily in their faith.

The Eucharist binds us together

The event began with the Eucharistic celebration, officiated by John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Archdiocese. Bishop Martin Uzoukwu of Minna Diocese concelebrated alongside several priests. In his homily, Cardinal Onaiyekan reminded all those present that "In the Eucharist, we all come together as children of God. We are all created in God's image and likeness. God does not delight in the continued suffering of His people, and every effort, both small and big, must be made to alleviate their suffering, especially in Nigeria." He further urged political leaders present to heed the cry of the poor.

Food basket for a month for 1,000 families

In addition to serving over 3,000 people at the banquet, Gratia Vobis Ministries donated food items and cash gifts to support 1,000 families for a month. Some students received scholarships for their education, and others were assisted with funds for medical bills. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and joy.

Orlu Diocese: God's special VIPs

It was all the fruit of the GVM team working together to dedicate time, resources, and energy to ensure the event's success.

Let the children come to me

The day before the banquet, a smaller celebration was held for children at a rural school in Umuchima Village, Orlu Diocese. Book gifts were distributed to every child. These books, donated by the Daughters of St. Paul in collaboration with GVM, aimed to motivate children to read and appreciate good, educational books. Some of the books were specifically written to raise awareness about the protection of minors and environmental care through storytelling.

Be instruments of hope

At the event’s conclusion, Fr. Maurice Emelu gave thanks to God for making the celebration possible and urged everyone to continue spreading words of hope daily: "Let us continue to be instruments of hope wherever we are and in whatever we do."