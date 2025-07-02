Cardinal Turkson presides at Ghana’s maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and Social Sciences, Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, recently visited his home country of Ghana. While in Ghana, Cardinal Turkson was the guest of honour and main presider at the country’s maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

Gabriel Asempa Antwi - Accra.

In a reflection drawn from Scripture and Catholic moral teaching at the West African country’s maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on 1 July.

Renew and recommit to the common good

Speaking at the prayer event, Cardinal Turkson declared that the National Day of Prayer ought to be seen by Ghanaians as more than a ceremonial gesture. Noting that it must be a personal and national “reset” rooted in repentance and the pursuit of the common good.

“To reflect is to see clearly both our blessings and our blind spots… To reset is to turn away from these blind spots that lead to disruption, division, corruption, and very many evils. To renew is to recommit ourselves individually and collectively to the common good for prosperity,” the Cardinal said.

Rediscovering our spiritual foundations

Quoting from the Prophet Jeremiah, Cardinal Turkson warned that Ghana, like ancient Israel, risks self-destruction unless it rediscovers its spiritual foundations. “From the least to the greatest of you, everyone is greedy for unjust gain… They have treated the wound of my people carelessly, saying peace, peace when indeed there is no peace.”

National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving in Ghana

In what many observers described as a prophetic moment, the Cardinal drew attention to the real and present consequences of national mismanagement, including polluted rivers resulting from illegal mining, sick children, collapsing ecosystems, and rising inequalities. “The River Densu doesn’t sell frozen shrimps anymore; Offin River has become a puddle of mud… children upstream are now exposed to cyanide and mercury,” he lamented.

Let us rebuild Ghana’s soul

The Cardinal threw a challenge to rebuild Ghana’s soul through virtuous citizenship and ethical leadership.

“We are looking for Ghanaians who are virtuous, who develop virtue and who are led by virtue… otherwise, greed will dominate this land… and the negative externalities will be borne by all of us,” he said.

Addressing the role of faith in public life, Cardinal Turkson reminded Christians that religion cannot be separated from how citizens live and lead their lives. “Biblical religion means our belief in God entails our vision of the world and our place within that vision.”

The National Day of Prayer was attended by President John Mahama and other government officials. The President reminded his compatriots about the importance of the solemn trust placed in public officeholders.