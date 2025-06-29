Zimbabwe's Catholic faithful embrace Jubilee of Hope pilgrimages to Rome

The launch of the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope in Zimbabwe marked the beginning of a spiritual journey for Catholics across the country. Halfway through the Jubilee Year, Zimbabwe’s Catholic faithful have responded in great numbers to local diocesan pilgrimages. Thanks to meticulous planning and seamless collaboration with Italian embassy officials in Harare by diocesan and national pastoral coordinators, the Church in Zimbabwe has seen unprecedented numbers travelling to Italy for the various 2025

Sr. Mufaro Chakuinga – Vatican City

The pilgrimage to Rome is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many Catholics worldwide. Since the start of the Jubilee in December last year, Vatican News has been speaking with various Zimbabwean groups of pilgrims who have come to Rome to understand what these journeys of faith mean to them. So far, many pilgrims have described their pilgrimage to Rome as a life-changing and transformative spiritual experience. Many said they were emotional and shed tears as they crossed the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica. They also carried the prayers and hopes of family members and their communities.

Transforming faith encounters

The Zimbabwean Pilgrims of Hope say they feel confirmed and renewed in their faith. Some feel even closer to God. Miss Wendy Nago from Zimbabwe’s city of Bulawayo shared what she could only describe as a life-changing experience by stating that the pilgrimage has deepened her understanding of the Catholic faith at its roots. She described it as “awesome and unique” to attend Holy Mass with Pope Leo XIV, be part of the Wednesday General Audience with the Pope and above all, pass through the Holy Doors of the four major Basilicas of Rome. The elaborate architectural beauty of the Basilicas left her speechless.

Jubilee of Seminarians, Bishops, and Priests

Mobilising the faithful for the pilgrimages

Fr. Limukani Ndlovu, the Pastoral Vicar of the Archdiocese of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, said he was humbled by the enthusiasm and sacrifice shown by Zimbabweans in undertaking these journeys to Rome.

Zimbabweans from various Bulawayo parishes have responded enthusiastically, and more are still registering for the remaining jubilees. Diocesan and national pastoral offices have been working tirelessly to meet the needs of parishioners and to provide complete information about the pilgrimage.

For many Zimbabweans, the whole venture is an expensive endeavour. Many have saved for months and made great sacrifices in order to participate. The Diocese of Bulawayo has developed a comprehensive spiritual program to support pilgrims. Fr. Ndlovu emphasised that the focus was on the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage rather than on tourism. He stressed the importance of creating awareness, promoting publicity, mobilising support, and ensuring that everyone interested in participating receives the necessary assistance. No one was to be left out.

Zimbabwe's Catholic faithful in Rome

As one pilgrim noted, “When a small section of society is exposed to new experiences and encounters people from other cultures, they definitely change.” This sentiment is echoed by many who have undertaken the pilgrimage, affirming that they return changed, transformed, and renewed in their faith.