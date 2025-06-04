Thousands gather at Namugongo Shrine to honour the Ugandan Martyrs

Some of the Bishops at Namugongo Shrine on 3 June 2025

On Tuesday, 3 June 2025, thousands of Ugandan pilgrims and visitors from across Africa and beyond converged at the Namugongo Ugandan Martyrs Shrine to commemorate the feast of the 22 Catholics executed between 1885 and 1887 on the orders of Buganda King Mwanga II for refusing to renounce their faith.

Access to the vast grounds of the Namugongo shrine began as early as 5:30 a.m., with pilgrims patiently enduring long queues behind tight security barriers and checks. Many were overcome with deep reverence, spiritual reflection, and emotion as they approached the sacred site. Others had walked many kilometres to be there.

This year, it was the turn of the Diocese of Lugazi to lead and animate the liturgical celebration of Holy Mass. The 2025 theme: “Oh Lord, let me see again, I, your pilgrim of hope.”

Before the Holy Mass, a diocesan choir filled the atmosphere with melodious hymns praising the Uganda Martyrs, reinforcing the legacy of faith and courage that led to their martyrdom.

Namugongo: A sacred place of faith and hope

Delivering his homily, the Ordinary of Lugazi Diocese, Bishop Christopher Kakooza welcomed pilgrims to Namugongo -naming them country by country and describing Namugongo as a sacred place of faith and hope. He expressed gratitude to God for the gift of the holy martyrs and urged the congregation to unite in prayer. He also urged them to pray in thanksgiving for the gift of a new Pope, Leo XIV.

Bishop Kakooza emphasised that pilgrimage is a journey of faith and hope that strengthens believers. A holy pilgrimage is undertaken by a person of faith walking with Jesus towards holiness, he said.

Bishop of Lugazi Diocese, Christopher Kakooza

With one voice, we cry out

The Bishop’s homily was based on the Gospel story of Bartimaeus, the blind man who called out to Jesus outside the city of Jericho.

“With one voice, we have come out to cry to the Lord with hope. We have come in the faith of the martyrs. These martyrs gave up their lives for the sake of Christ,” said the prelate of Lugazi. “The Lord took the little faith of Charles Lwanga and his companions and turned it into something great.”

Bishop Kakooza added, “We can face challenges, but our hope calls us to transcend worldly attractions. We are invited to participate in this spiritual journey of communion with God and others. It is a journey that calls for resilience and perseverance. Our struggles on earth are temporary,” Bishop Kakooza told the packed Namugongo shrine.

Celebrating Martyrs’ Day with prayer and penance

Part of the Congregation at Namugongo

This year’s celebration was vibrant, marked by local traditional Catholic melodies and buttressed by an ever-growing number of international pilgrims from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia. Additionally, pilgrims from the United States, Europe, and Asia participated in the colourful events.

Among the attendees were several government and traditional dignitaries, including Uganda’s Vice President, Jessica Alupo. Uganda’s outgoing Apostolic Nuncio, Italian Archbishop Luigi Bianco, along with several local and visiting Bishops, priests, religious men and women, and of course the lay faithful.

A foiled terrorist attempt in Munyonyo

Earlier in the day, Reuters, citing Ugandan media, reported that Uganda’s Counter-terrorism unit intercepted and thwarted what could have been a possible terrorist attack in Kampala’s Munyonyo neighbourhood.

According to Ugandan reports, an explosion killed two suspected terrorists, including a female suicide bomber, who were possibly headed towards the Munyonyo site. No other injuries or deaths were reported.

Authorities believe the assailants were linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Congo-based rebel group allied with the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS).

Ugandan army spokesman Chris Magezi stated on X (formerly Twitter) that a counter-terrorism unit “intercepted and neutralised two armed terrorists in Munyonyo.” One of the suspects was a female suicide bomber “laden with powerful explosives,” Magezi added.

Many Ugandans said on social media that they believe the foiled terrorist attack was prevented thanks to divine intervention through the intercession of the Uganda Martyrs, reaffirming their faith in divine protection.

Munyonyo shrine is where the Ugandan Martyrs were initially sentenced to death and where some were killed, while Namugongo was the final execution site. The distance in between is about 50 Kilometres.

Namugongo arieal view

Pope Paul VI’s historic visit to Uganda

The Uganda Martyrs were canonised by Saint Pope Paul VI in 1964. In July 1969, Pope Paul VI became the first reigning pontiff to visit sub-Saharan Africa when he travelled to Uganda. The visit included a pilgrimage to the site of martyrdom at Namugongo.

In 1993, Saint Pope John Paul II also visited Namugongo. Then, in 2015, Pope Francis also celebrated Mass at the Namugongo shrine during his visit to Uganda.