Tanzania: Bishops issue liturgical guidelines to curb possible abuses and call for a day of national prayer

Catholic Bishops in Tanzania have invited dioceses, parishes, and prayer centres to participate in a day of prayer, fasting, and adoration. As far as possible, they urge priests to make the Sacraments of Penance and Eucharist available on 23 August 2025. The purpose is to dedicate time to pray for the country to have peaceful elections and remain united—a nation that lives in justice and peace.

Sarah Pelaji – Vatican City

Tanzania is scheduled to hold general elections on 28 October 2025.

The journey toward Tanzania’s October 2025 general elections has been marked by notable difficulties, including reports of abductions, acts of violence, and concerns regarding the conduct of government and security forces. These issues have sparked important discussions about the electoral process, reforms and the broader democratic environment in the country.

A time for rededication

The Bishops’ call for a day of prayer is outlined in a Pastoral Statement that follows their plenary held recently at Kurasini, in the country’s capital of Dar es Salaam.

“We ask all the faithful in our Church to participate in this prayer and fasting, which will include adoration of the Holy Eucharist and acts of repentance. Each diocese, parish, prayer centre, and institution should organise or make arrangements to allow all the faithful to dedicate time for prayer,” the statement reads in part.

Liturgical guidelines and instructions

In addition to the prayer and fasting on 23 August, the Bishops addressed themselves to conduct expected during certain liturgical celebrations.

(File) Mass in Bukoba, Tanzania

In a separate document, the Bishops have since highlighted key liturgical guidelines and instructions that the Catholic faithful and liturgical ministers would do well to abide by. Writing on behalf of TEC, Bishop Simon Chibuga Masondole of Bunda Diocese, who is the Chair of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) Liturgical Commission, urged priests and the faithful to celebrate the liturgy with greater reverence and devotion.

Specifically, the Bishops call for a reduction in unnecessary, long announcements and speeches during worship. This is because these have the potential to diminish the reverence due in the liturgy. They draw attention, for example, to festive Masses where sometimes elaborate and detailed announcements about food arrangements and entertainment are made towards the end of Holy Mass. Announcements, the Bishops say, should be very brief and serve only to inform the congregation of what they really need to know.

No political speeches at liturgical celebrations

The Tanzanian prelates have criticised a tendency towards prolonged introductory remarks and explanations at the start of the Mass or before readings. If catechesis related to the celebration is required, this should be provided before worship starts or at a separate meeting away from the actual liturgical celebration. The celebration itself should follow the proper liturgical order and rites as prescribed by the Church.

In particular, the Bishops request parish priests to limit speeches or greetings by visiting politicians or dignitaries after Holy Communion. A brief acknowledgement of the presence of a visiting dignitary or political figure by the presider should suffice.

On occasions of ordinations, religious professions, personal jubilees and so forth, the Bishops have also decided to curtain on elaborate speech-making. “A brief word of thanks may be given only by the ordained, the professed religious, or the one celebrating a jubilee,” the guidelines indicate. In all, they recommend that after the Communion Prayer, the final Blessing be given immediately.

The liturgical guidelines and instructions issued by the Bishops are to be implemented immediately and throughout the Catholic Church in Tanzania.