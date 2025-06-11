South Sudan: No shame in working with your hands — Bishop’s advice to seminarians

Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio Diocese in South Sudan emphasised the importance of formation, responsibility, and self-help initiatives for seminarians in training, thereby shaping the future priests.

Sr. Mufaro Chakuinga, LCBL – Vatican City.

Bishop Kussala began his remarks by highlighting that silence, obedience, prayer, and hard work are the foundational pillars upon which the formation of seminarians should stand. The Bishop shared these sentiments and his vision in a document addressed to the diocese, formators and seminarians.

Seminarians are the seeds of Hope for South Sudan

The South Sudanese prelate reminded seminarians that they are sons of the Church and seeds of hope for South Sudan, a land that is broken but beloved.

He praised seminary formators and staff, telling students, “They (formatos) labour in love to shape your priestly hearts through their sacrifices, patient teaching, and spiritual example in raising a new generation of pastors,” the Bishops said.

“Beloved sons in Christ … You, dear seminarians, are not merely students of senior secondary, propaedeutic studies, Philosophy, and Theology. You are sons of the Church, seeds of hope in South Sudan, and future builders of Christ’s Kingdom in a broken but beloved land,” he affirmed.

Formation of seminarians is a holy partnership

Bishop Kussala further called for collective support from parishes, families, benefactors, and seminarians to meet the financial demands of the formation process. He stated, “The formation of a priest is not the work of the Church alone; it is a holy partnership between home, seminary, and parish.” He also highlighted that the Diocese of Tombura-Yambio has 213 seminarians across all levels of seminary formation. While training these future priests is a spiritually enriching duty, it also poses significant financial challenges for the diocese. Hee appealed for teamwork and shared responsibility from parishes, families, benefactors, and seminarians themselves.

Avoid begging and work with your hands

Bishop Kussala advised seminarians to avoid begging and encouraged them instead to embrace manual work and self-help initiatives. He stated, “There is no shame in working with your hands; rather, it is a sign of maturity and dedication to your vocation,” he said.

Among other issues, the Bishop spoke about the need for an innovative administrative structure comprising a variety of diocesan pastoral agents. In his view, sustainable initiatives and a diocesan movement that promotes the dignity of work, social entrepreneurship, moral integrity, and pastoral compassion are essential. Using an African metaphor that depicts a balanced focus on work and faith, Bishop Kussala said the approach he was proposing was encapsulated by the guiding principle of “One hand on the hoe, the other on the Holy Bible.”

He concluded with a firm affirmation that South Sudan would rise from the ashes through the witness of holy and visionary priests.