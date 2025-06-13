South Africa: Cardinal Brislin celebrates Pentecost with Zimbabwean Catholics in Johannesburg

In a joyful and Spirit-filled celebration of Pentecost, the Archbishop of Johannesburg, Cardinal Stephen Brislin, joined the Zimbabwean Catholic community resident in Johannesburg, for a pastors’ visit.

Sheila Pires – Pretoria

The Mass, celebrated at the Cathedral of Christ the King, was marked by vibrant Zimbabwean hymns and a liturgy that showcased Zimbabwe’s rich cultural traditions. It brought together Zimbabwean Catholic faithful living across the vast city of Johannesburg.

Diversity in the Church

In an interview with the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) Communications Office, Cardinal Brislin described the occasion as “a very joyful celebration of Pentecost, the coming of the Holy Spirit.” He noted that “one could certainly see the Holy Spirit working among those present.” He emphasised the importance of diversity within the Church, saying, “Diversity is enrichment. In our diversity, we are united by the one Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ… We are always trying to keep our eyes and focus on Jesus Christ and the message of the Gospel,” stated the Johannesburg prelate.

The 68-year-old Cardinal highlighted the significance of Pentecost as a reminder of the Church’s universal nature. “Certainly, we’ve seen that the Church is one family of God spread throughout the world, composed of many languages and cultures, but united by our faith,” he affirmed.

A renewed spirit of solidarity

Responding to questions about unity in a society often divided by race, ethnicity, and economic class, Cardinal Brislin called for a renewed spirit of solidarity. “To build a nation, we must be willing to sacrifice and put the needs of others before ourselves. If we can work with that Spirit… then we can serve the best interests of South Africa instead of dividing people along political or economic lines,” he said.

We are integrated into SA parishes

In a separate interview with the SACBC Communications Office, Mrs. Christina Dawn Nzwere, Vice Chairperson of the Zimbabwean Catholic Community in Johannesburg, expressed her gratitude for the Cardinal’s presence and his message of inclusion. “Today is a special day for us,” she said. “His Eminence came and celebrated Mass with us, and his homily was very accommodating. I sincerely thank him.”

She explained that the Zimbabwean community meets monthly across various deaneries and is actively engaged in charity work both in South Africa and Zimbabwe. “We belong to parishes and are integrated into local communities. Most of us sing in choirs, serve as extraordinary ministers, and participate actively in various guilds,” she added.

Challenges of legal documentation

According to Mrs. Nzwere, one of the community’s practical challenges concerns legal documentation. “Most of us do not have proper papers—some have expired, and others are still in the process of renewal. We seek assistance from the Church to expedite these processes so that we can worship, move freely, and fully integrate into society,” she said.

Mrs. Nzwere concluded with a heartfelt affirmation of belonging: “When I am in South Africa, this is my home. As Archbishop Emeritus Buti Tlhagale OMI once said, ‘If you are a Catholic, you are not a foreigner in any country.’ So I say, I am a South African by virtue of being Catholic.”