Kenyan Catholic media professionals celebrate World Communications Day

Catholic media organizations in Nairobi celebrated World Communications Day with a powerful message of unity, compassion, and hope. The event brought together media representatives from various Catholic outlets across the city and beyond, emphasising the vital role of communication in fostering hope and understanding in today’s digital age.

Sr. Mary Adelaide Ndilu I.H.M. - Nairobi

The gathering which took place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Thika was presided preceded by celebration of Holy Mass led by the Bishop Chair of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Commission for Social Communications, Bishop Wallace Ng’ang’a.

Our words must uplift, inspire, and bring hope

The Bishop Chair delivered a heartfelt homily and speech highlighting the significance of the day. He expressed his joy at seeing Catholic media come together, united in their mission to spread the Gospel through various media platforms. “Your commitment in sharing the Good News through various forms of communication,” he said, “reflects the essence of our faith.”

Bishop Wallace who also serves as the Bishop of Military Ordinariate in Kenya, emphasised that “communication is the compassion and kindness we show,” urging media professionals and all present to reflect Christ’s love in their messaging. He pointed out that in a world increasingly driven by digitalization, sharing hope remains a vital responsibility. “Our words must uplift, inspire, and bring hope to those who need it most especially to the voiceless,” he affirmed.

Furthermore, he called on all communicators to promote gentleness in dialogue, emphasising that sincere kindness and respect should underpin every conversation. “My prayer is that you may continue to empower our world in ways that inspire a deeper understanding of God’s love,” he said.

kenya's Bishop Wallace Ng’ang’a

Be as impactful as the message itself

The 59th World Day of Social Communications whose theme is, ‘Share with gentleness the Hope that is in your Hearts’ resonated deeply with the communicators as Bishop Wallace elaborated on the concept of being bearers of light in a world that often feels overshadowed by wars, insults, corruption, and all kinds of negativities. “In a time when despair and negativity take root, it is our duty to be bearers of light,” he stated.

Bishop Wallace highlighted the importance of gentleness in communication, stressing that the way communicators share stories of hope can be as impactful as the message itself. “Let us confront conflicts not with the intention of retaliation or revenge, but with understanding, and let us be bearers of light,” he remarked.

The Military Ordinariate Bishop drew from personal anecdotes to illustrate his points reinforcing the idea that small gestures can have profound effects.

Environments where diverse voices are heard

Bishop Wallace further reflected on the overarching theme of the Jubilee, Pilgrims of Hope and emphasised that this theme calls all believers and communities to embody hope as a guiding force in their spiritual journeys. Bishop Wallace reminded congregants that hope sustains us through life’s challenges and inspires a forward-looking perspective rooted in faith. He urged everyone to view themselves as pilgrims walking together towards renewal, unity, and deeper communion with God and one other.

Celebrating the 59th World Communication Day in Nairobi, Kenya

The Bishop also highlighted the importance of fostering a spirit of openness and inclusivity within the church. He noted that synodality – listening and dialogue – serve as the foundation for building such inclusive communities. Bishop Wallace encouraged participants to create environments where diverse voices are heard and valued, emphasising that true communion requires genuine openness to others’ perspectives and experiences. In doing so, the Church can better fulfill its mission of love, understanding, and synodality in an increasingly interconnected world.

The power of hope and the importance of sharing it

As pilgrims of hope, he reminded the attendees they are called to be witnesses of love and unity, and to extend these virtues beyond the walls of the church into their communities. By doing so, he said, they contribute to a more just, compassionate, and hopeful society – truly embodying the essence of the Jubilee theme and the ongoing journey of synodality.

As World Communications Day concluded, the message from Bishop Wallace served as a poignant reminder of the power of hope and the importance of sharing it gently. In a world that often feels divided, his words offered a unifying call to action; to bearers of light and to share the hope that resides in our hearts.