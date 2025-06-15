Ethiopia hosts first Pan-African Focolare gathering

Ethiopia was the host of the first Pan-African International Conference of the Focolare Spiritual Movement, held from June 5–11, 2025. The conference took place at the Don Bosco Conference Center in Addis Ababa and brought together African Focolare delegate bishops along with the movement’s international coordinators.

Bezawit Assefa - Addis Ababa

This marked the first time the Ethiopian Catholic Church hosted the conference, with 24 bishops from 12 African countries and the association’s international coordinators from Italy in attendance.

“Hope can be found in suffering,” said Bishop Markos, of Jimma Bonga Diocese and delegate Bishop of the Focolare Movement in Ethiopia. He noted that the movement was founded during the hardships of World War II, a time when many Christians were losing hope. Bishop Markos also highlighted the presence of Anglican Bishops at the conference as a powerful example of interfaith and ecumenical solidarity.

The Focolare Movement, founded by Italian laywoman Chiara Lubich, is now active in 182 countries, including Ethiopia. It brings together millions of members -Bishops, priests, nuns, families, young people, and individuals of goodwill united by a shared commitment to peace, solidarity, and spiritual renewal. Renowned for promoting Christian unity and fostering dialogue with other faiths, particularly Islam and various world religions, the movement emphasizes mutual understanding, respect, and love in action. Its mission extends to serving those on the margins of society, especially vulnerable youth and families offering compassion, hope, and a sense of belonging.

Word of Life reflections

“This international association was introduced to our country 30 years ago by the venerable Abba Claudio, a Comboni priest,” said Bishop Lisane Christos, of the Diocese of Bahir Dar–Dessie. He recalled that when the Focolare Movement first arrived in Ethiopia, he was still a seminarian. During his youth service, the Word of Life reflections were being published through the Church’s sole Catholic newspaper, Fikirna Selam/Link. These articles, grounded in the teachings of Christ, served not only as a personal source of spiritual formation but also as an essential tool for guiding and teaching young children in the faith.

The prelate spoke of how the message titled “For the Despised Jesus” left a profound impact on his spiritual journey, shaping his early commitment to a Gospel-centered life. He also praised the youth of Holy Savior Parish in the Diocese of Addis Ababa for their energetic participation in works of love and service, describing their actions as a powerful embodiment of the Focolare Movement’s core values of unity, charity, and active discipleship.

Rooted in solidarity, love, and human dignity.

Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel, the Archbishop of Addis Ababa, attended the International Conference, offering his heartfelt remarks and fatherly blessing to the participants. The Cardinal emphasized the significance of the Focolare Spiritual Movement for the peoples of Africa a continent rich in diverse cultures and faiths highlighting its mission to promote a way of life rooted in solidarity, love, and human dignity. He underscored that such values are essential for fostering unity and peaceful coexistence in today’s world.

Msgr. Massimo Caterin, the Secretary at the Addis Ababa-based Apostolic Nunciature, attended the conference and reminded participants of the deep closeness and solidarity that the late Pope Francis shared with the Focolare Movement. He also conveyed several of the many messages His Holiness had sent to the Association and its members, highlighting the Pope’s ongoing support and encouragement for their mission.

Rev. Abba Ketema Asfaw, Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia, presented participants with an overview of the history of the Ethiopian Catholic Church and the work carried out by its General Secretariat.

The Focolare Movement in Ethiopia is currently active under the guidance of St. Joseph’s Parish in Addis Ababa, supported by dedicated permanent leaders and members throughout the country.