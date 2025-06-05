From Castel Gandolfo to the world: Religious women embrace new challenges after transformative studies in Rome

The Dicastery for Evangelization continues to have a profound impact on the lives of religious sisters, especially those from regions that fall under the jurisdiction or competence of the Dicastery—primarily in Asia and African countries. Through scholarships provided by the Dicastery, these religious women study at pontifical universities, particularly at the Pontifical Urban University (Pontificia Università Urbaniana).

Sr. Mufaro Chakuinga, LCBL – Vatican City.

Recently, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presided over the farewell Mass for religious women who completed their university studies in Rome. For centuries, the Università Urbaniana has been an integral part of the Dicastery for Evangelization (formerly known as Propaganda Fide).

A Joyous farewell

The consecrated women come from different religious congregations but they live together as one community at the Collegio Missionario “MATER ECCLESIAE,” located in Castel Gandolfo, a small town just outside the city of Rome. Every day they travel to Rome for their classes and and academic research.

Cardinal Tagle, the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization and the de facto Grand Chancellor of the Pontifical Urban University, celebrated the farewell Mass at Castel Gandolfo. Although the remaining sisters appeared sad to see their colleagues who would be leaving the residence to go back to their countries, a convivial atmosphere prevailed, reminiscent of a graduation ceremony. However, there was also gratitude for the sisters’ achievements.

During the homily, Cardinal Tagle reflected on the encounter between Mary and Elizabeth, whose pregnancies seemed humanly impossible. Despite their limitations, both women surrendered to God’s will. Their openness to the Holy Spirit transformed their weaknesses into opportunities for God’s sanctifying work. Cardinal Tagle urged the religious sisters—especially those who had just completed their studies—to carry the Lord’s presence with them, bearing witness to His love and mercy in a world often tempted by darkness and despair.

Share your skills generously

Sr. Genowefa Kudlik, the Director of the Collegio Missionario “MATER ECCLESIAE,” congratulated the sisters on their achievements and prayed that they would sow the seeds of their newfound knowledge. She encouraged them to share their skills generously—not only with their congregations but also with the Church and humanity as a whole. She reminded them to live humbly in the presence of God, saying, “Anything is possible if we open our hearts to God.”

At the close of the farewell Mass

Sr. Evelyn Awona from Ghana studied for six years, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Religious Sciences and a Licentiate in Canon Law. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to study in Rome and now looks forward to applying her skills in Canon Law to benefit not only her congregation and the Church but also the broader community.

A transformative experience

As the sisters exchanged farewells and well-wishes, it was evident that their time at Castel Gandolfo had been a transformative experience. They had grown in knowledge, faith, and community and were now prepared to face new challenges and opportunities. The farewell Mass stood as a testament to the power of community and the importance of supporting one another on life’s journey.