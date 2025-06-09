DRC: Honouring courage and honesty: The beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui

On 15 June, the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome, Italy, will witness the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, a young Congolese member of the Community of Sant’Egidio, a martyr who stood up against corruption. The ceremony will be presided over by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Paul Samasumo - Vatican City.

Pope Francis said of Floribert Bwana Chui: “I think of the witness given by a young person like yourselves, Floribert... only twenty-six years old, he was killed in Goma for having blocked the passage of spoiled foodstuffs that could have been harmful to people’s health. He could have easily turned a blind eye; no one would have known, and he might even have gained an advantage. But, as a Christian, he prayed. He thought of others and chose honesty, saying no to corruption. That is what it means to keep your hands and heart clean.”

Pope Francis expressed these words to thousands of young Congolese gathered at the stadium in Kinshasa on 2 February 2023 during his Apostolic Visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Carry this event in prayer.

In a recent letter dated 20 April 2025, announcing the beatification to the Diocese of Goma, the Ordinary of the Diocese, Bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngengele, M. Afr., spoke of the beatification as an outpouring of hope for the people of Congo. He said the Diocese of Goma would celebrate the new Blessed on 8 July 2025 in the city of Goma.

“I would like to announce in advance that here in Goma, we will hold a solemn Mass in honour of Floribert Bwana Chui on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, the anniversary of his death. He will already have been beatified,” said Bishop Ngumbi.

He continued, “His beatification is, for the Church of Congo in general, and for the Diocese of Goma in particular, an outpouring of hope and a reason for thanksgiving to the Lord, who continually showers us with his wonders. The martyrdom of Floribert BWANA CHUI BIN KOSITI is primarily an honour for our laity and our youth, a call for all of us to commit more deeply to justice, peace, and fraternity in faith and trust in the Risen Christ. While awaiting this joyful day, I now invite all sons and daughters of our diocese, as well as all people of goodwill, to carry this event in prayer,” said the prelate of Goma.

Floribert Bwana Chui will be the fourth blessed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following the beatifications of Blessed Anuarite Nengapeta, Isidore Bakanja, and Father Albert Joubert—beatified alongside three Xaverian missionaries in Uvira, eastern DRC.

The Bishop of Goma, Willy Ngumbi Ngengele

Who was Floribert?

According to Sant’Egidio, Floribert was born on 13 June 1981 in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, in eastern Congo. He grew up in a region long plagued by conflict and unrest.

Goma and the eastern region of the DRC are currently occupied by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who seized control of the city in late January 2025 following an offensive.

Sant’Egidio describes Goma as a region rich in natural beauty and mineral wealth; however, it is also a politically complex and troubled region, scarred by years of prolonged violence.

Floribert’s studies culminated in a law degree. He initially worked at the Office Congolais de Contrôle in Kinshasa, a government agency responsible for quality control of goods from other countries. After a period of training in the capital—where opportunities abounded—Floribert chose to return to Goma, his home town.

Despite his relatively young age, Floribert made a profound impact at the customs office of Goma. Unlike his predecessors, he refused to accept bribes to pass rotten or contaminated foodstuffs. His integrity ultimately cost him his life, as he was tortured and murdered for his refusal to succumb to corruption.

The Community of Sant’Egidio

The Community of Sant’Egidio spoke of its joy that one of its members was being recognised by the universal Church for his integrity and faith.

“We give thanks for the witness of faith and holiness of this young man, who shared the life of the Community in love for the poor and protection of the little ones,” read part of a Sant’Egidio statement.

Sant’Egidio also stated that the celebration in Rome would be attended by the Diocese of Goma, led by its Bishop, Willy Ngumbi, and other representatives of the Congolese Church, including Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa.

Sant’Egidio is a Christian community founded in 1968, shortly after the Second Vatican Council. Initiated by Andrea Riccardi in Rome, it has evolved into a global network with a presence in over 70 countries. The community focuses on reaching the peripheries—serving marginalised and vulnerable populations—through listening to the Gospel and committing voluntarily and freely to aid the poor and promote peace.