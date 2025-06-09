Cameroon: Pilgrims of Hope and the diplomacy of proximity

In the context of the celebrations of the Jubilee Year, on 9 June, the Roman Curia, Apostolic Nuncios, and the Governorate gathered at St Peters’ in Rome for their celebration. Ahead of this event, the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt, spoke to Vatican News. He offers some insights related to hope in today’s world context.

Liliane Mugombozi - Yaoundé.

According to Archbishop Bettencourt, the theme “Pilgrims of Hope” highlights the significance of pilgrimage as a metaphor for life's journey, representing a moment for spiritual renewal and reconciliation.

The Jubilee is a Year of Grace

In his capacity as Papal Representative, the Apostolic Nuncio recognises the link between the diplomatic initiatives of the Holy See and the hope that exists amidst the numerous and delicate issues facing the world today, as he states, "the Holy Year of the Jubilee is fundamentally a year of grace."

The Holy See, in its capacity on the international platform, pursues objectives that are distinct from those of other members of the global community. However, it maintains a clear stance regarding its content and methods, which align with the principles and regulations of the legal framework to which the Holy See is connected.

Hope yields endurance and perseverance

He added, “All the Apostolic Nuncios on missions throughout the world will be in Rome in the month of June to celebrate the Holy Year of the Jubilee. The celebration is rooted in Scriptural and Church traditions. The Holy Year of the Jubilee is a year of grace by its very nature. The theme of this year’s celebration, “Pilgrims of Hope” reminds us of our dependence on God’s graces for the fruition of our human endeavours. Hope is one of the theological virtues. Hope yields endurance and perseverance. Hope gives us the spirit of service rooted in faith that leads to charity.

The Holy See’s diplomatic missions around the world face the most varied of situations to serve the one family of the faithful, unity with the Holy Father and with the Church throughout the world. The Holy Jubilee Year “Pilgrims of Hope” brings us all together in the one faith from where all graces flow through to our missions. In this Holy Year of the Jubilee we will meet for the first time as a diplomatic corps with our new Pontif, Pope Leo XIV,” the Apostolic Nuncio observed.

Testify to the Message of Jesus -always

The legal and geopolitical matters concerning peace and conflict, the interactions between nations, and the promotion of religious freedom, human rights, and social justice have profoundly influenced the operational strategy of papal diplomacy throughout the years. In the context of the Central African region, believe that Catholics and all individuals of goodwill who hold responsibilities in society “just like in other places, we must always present and testify to the Message of Jesus throughout every period and in every situation”, so as to live Christian proximity in daily life with people around us.

“Pope St. Paul VI referred to the Church as a “school of humanity”. This means that the Church is in and with humanity in its pains and sufferings, hopes and aspirations. The Church is Biblically inspired in providing health care, education and development. The Holy See’s diplomatic missions are grounded in the reality of each situation as a concrete sign of the Holy Father’s presence to those faithful and to each local church. It is also a sign of the importance of each local church’s place in the Catholic Church. In the Central African Region, as elsewhere, we must continually present and witness to Jesus’ Message in each epoch and in each context”.

Called to retell and spread the Message of Christ

Regarding the Church's mission of evangelization and service, which includes spreading the Gospel and addressing the needs of the people, Archbishop Bettencourt concluded, “our mission as a Church is as old as Christ himself. We are called to retell and spread the Message of Christ. The Message of Jesus is the most powerful, enduring and renovating force in the Church. Christ is the reason we are here and the source of our renewed strength. Contemporary problems and challenges must be viewed as opportunities for us. We should never be afraid of the challenges before us. Most countries have Christians who witnessed heroically to the faith. We need to know about past and contemporary “saints”.

The Holy See’ diplomatic missions serve in seeking solutions encouraging dialogue, reconciliation, peace and development. As Catholics we need to be steadfast in witnessing to Christ and spreading Christ’s Message in all that we do”.