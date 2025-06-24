Cabo Verde: The role of Catholic Social Teaching in development and Social Justice

The Justice and Peace Commission of the Diocese of Santiago in Cabo Verde recently organised a conference in the city of Praia on the role of the Catholic Church in promoting peace, justice, and sustainable, balanced development in Cabo Verde.

Radio Nova de Maria - Cabo Verde

The primary aim of this conference was to promote the values of inclusion, equity, justice, peace, and human rights, all rooted in the Gospel and Catholic Social Teaching. Central to the discussions was the question: How can the Church contribute to more supportive and balanced development in the country?

The event was held at the Catholic University (Escola Universitária Católica de Cabo Verde) and was attended by Cardinal Arlindo Furtado, the Bishop of Santiago in Cabo Verde.

Some of the participants (© Nita Santos)

The Church between Leo XIII and Leo XIV

Emanuel Miranda, Chair of the Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission, highlighted the vital role of the Catholic Church in promoting peace and justice. He emphasised that, inspired by the Gospel, the Church is committed to being an active voice in society.

Father José Eduardo Afonso, Rector of the Catholic University School of Cape Verde (EUCatólica), delivered the keynote speech titled “From Rerum Novarum to the Digital Age: The Social Doctrine of the Church between Leo XIII and Leo XIV.”

He underscored the importance of the discussion, especially considering the numerous conflicts and rapid societal transformations occurring today—particularly in the digital era. Father Afonso recalled that Catholic Social Teaching has always served as a fundamental reference for the Church, especially “in the current period of change that we are experiencing.” He added that the Church’s social doctrine can provide responses and meaningful guidance amid the new technological realities that impact social relations, the economy, and communications.

The conference also featured a presentation by Pedro Vaz Patto, President of the National Justice and Peace Commission of Portugal. He contributed to the discussion by reflecting on contemporary challenges through the lens of the Church’s Social Doctrine.