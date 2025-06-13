DRC Bishops committed to promoting peace, reconciliation and national cohesion
Marie José Muando Buabualo – Vatican City.
“Faithful to its prophetic mission, the Catholic Church is committed to promoting and defending peace in our country,” the Bishops affirm in a message that urges the Catholic faithful to pray for Jean-Pierre Bemba so that “the Spirit of peace may descend upon him...”
The prelates call on the Congolese people not to succumb to “manipulation, divisive or hateful rhetoric, and to remain vigilant, united, and mobilised to preserving social cohesion,” because, according to CENCO, the statement by the Minister of Transport and Communication risks undermining “the climate of trust necessary for peaceful coexistence, which the country so badly needs.”
CENCO disappointed with silence from authorities
The National Episcopal Conference of Congo is disappointed that, in the face of such serious accusations, the Prosecutor General at the Supreme Court, as well as the National Assembly, have not taken an interest in the minister’s remarks.
Notwithstanding the acrimonious nature of the accusations, the Bishops say they continue to invoke the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for peace to reign in the country.
