Benin: Union of Priests in West Africa denounce kidnappings and call for more security and peace

The priests of West Africa recently concluded their 11th annual ordinary Congress with Holy Mass at Saint Michael Parish in Cotonou, Benin. In their final communiqué, the Union of Priests of West Africa notably called for peace and security in the sub-region while denouncing cases of kidnapping and assassination of pastoral agents in the exercise of their ministry.

Vatican News with Juste Hlannon - Cotonou

The 11th annual ordinary Congress of the Regional Union of Priests of West Africa (URPAO) was held in Cotonou, Benin, under the theme “Give them something to eat yourselves (Lk 9:13)”. The priestly discussed commitment to the well-being of the whole person in Africa (acts of mercy). During the week-long gathering, participants also reflected on the importance of deeper involvement of priests in the comprehensive promotion of the human person within the West African context.

Work for peace and security

The security crisis in several countries of the West African sub-region occupied a significant place in the debates of the Congress. In their final communiqué read at the closing Mass at Saint Michael Parish Church in Cotonou, the clergy addressed a request to West African heads of state: to “rise to the security challenge for the peace, tranquillity, and serenity of the populations,” while working “to protect all components of the population, especially in the most perilous and exposed areas.”

Building relations between Church and State

The dramatic deterioration of the security situation in several countries of the West African sub-region is increasingly worrisome. It is “tragically illustrated by cases of pastoral agents kidnapped and murdered in the exercise of their ministry,” reads part of the final communiqué.

The priests added that the situation “requires a mobilisation that transcends the relevant scope of prayers and expressions of compassion to include concrete and coordinated actions with public authorities.”

For the West African priests, this synergy of actions cannot occur without a prior period of peaceful relations between the Church and governments. To this end, URPAO has issued a call to the heads of state of the sub-region: “to strengthen and encourage relations between the Church and the States towards building a harmonious society.”

Better relations between Bishops and priests

Beyond security issues, URPAO also called on Bishops of the sub-region to give greater space to priestly unions and fraternities within their countries, including offering them a seat within the Episcopal Conference. The congress participants’ wish is to strengthen collaboration between Bishops and priests to better serve God’s people—spiritually nourishing them and promoting actions aimed at their overall well-being. Additionally, with lay faithful, URPAO aims to encourage greater collaboration for a more synodal Church by fostering mutual trust and joint action to eradicate poverty.

People are hungry for bread, justice and peace

The closing Mass of this 11th ordinary Congress of the Regional Union of Priests of West Africa was presided over by Bishop Antoine Sabi Bio, responsible for the clergy and seminaries within the Episcopal Conference of Benin. The homily for this Eucharist was delivered by Father Éric Okpeitcha, Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Benin.

The priest emphasised that “men and women of our time experience hunger for bread, education, health, material well-being but also hunger for justice, peace, truth, the Word of God, and ultimately, God himself.”