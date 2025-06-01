African media called to cleanse itself of all aggression

The celebration of the 59th World Day of Communication this year, invites us, through the theme “Share with Gentleness the Hope that Is in Your Hearts,” to seek and promote gentleness in a world filled with so much violent communication and aggression.

Sr Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp - Lagos

The continent of Africa has lived through and continues to struggle against the negative effect of provocative communication that has led to genocides and internal conflicts. Indeed, as the words of Pope Francis re-echoe in us, there is urgent need to “disarm communication, to cleanse it of aggression” in this day and time.

Gentleness, one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit, is a virtue that is indispensable in our effort to dialogue and live in peace with one another. Pope Leo XIV, on his election, desired the gift of peace for all, peace to “resound in your hearts, in your families, and among all people, wherever they may be, in every nation and throughout the world.” Indeed, our continent and world truly need the gift of hope and peace today, more than ever.

Competition, opposition and domination

The unhealthy trend of competition, opposition and domination present in our lives and world are signs of our human tendency to subdue one another, especially through the media. It is an endless strive for power, recognition and acclaim, often times at the detriment of others. Media professionals in the Church are continuously called upon to be the voice of the voiceless, and to work to foster unity, collaboration. communion and respect.

Christ our hope

As Communicators of the Gospel, Jesus Christ is our message. In gentleness, we are to communicate him to God’s people as hope, love, mercy, forgiveness and kindness through our deeds and words. Together, as a community of believers, we can become credible instruments of Christ’s hope and peace which the world cannot give.