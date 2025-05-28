Young Africans on climate change, migration, conflict and development

Developing countries are disproportionately impacted by climate change, with many experiencing more frequent and severe disasters. On the occasion of Africa Day, celebrated worldwide this week, a young Togolese national, Mr Isaac Kodjo Atchikiti, based in Rome, spoke to Vatican News about climate financing in Africa, migration, and conflicts, among other issues.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

Mr Isaac Kodjo Atchikiti, an expert in Climate Change Finance from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, is currently a PhD candidate in economics, at the University of Rome Sapienza.

Climate Finance – promises and realities

When asked about the future of climate change financing for Africa, Mr Atchikiti expressed cautious optimism tempered by realism. He noted that there is often a gap between promises made by Western countries and actual implementation. Much of the pledged climate change finance, promised to support developing nations struggling with climate change, has largely failed to materialise. In the meantime, developing countries continue to be severely affected by a wide range of climate-related disasters.

“Climate finance is not easy. It requires a really grounded and sophisticated financial architecture, but there are things going on. Africa, I would say, does not need to be helped. The term help is a word I dislike. Africa can find ways to help itself. Yes, there have been many promises over the years, but the reality often doesn’t match those promises.” He continued, “Africa should focus on helping itself rather than relying solely on aid or external assistance. We need to build our own capacity for sustainable development,” said Mr Atchikiti.

He highlighted the recent signing of a €100 million financial facility between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), supported by the European Union. The funds are intended to support climate action and environmental sustainability projects in the West African region.

“I don’t have details about this facility, but to me, it just demonstrates that Africa can mobilise resources and take control of its climate future,” Mr Atchikiti emphasised. “This kind of arrangement shows that Africa must harness its own resources and innovation. The continent has enormous potential, especially in renewable energy,” he said.

African migration is mostly intra-continental

Mr. Atchikiti also addressed challenges associated with international African migration. While the issue is regarded as a crisis in Europe, the actual numbers from Afrifa to Europe represent a smaller proportion of the total African migration. According to IOM, about 80% of African migrants remain on the African continent.

“Migration is a natural response to difficulties, but I should also remind you that the majority of the migration is intra-Africa. It’s not from Africa to the Western countries, to Italy, to France, and so on,” he explained. “Many young Africans seek better opportunities within their own countries or neighbouring states.”

“I understand, however, that in some contexts, it is sometimes difficult to stay in one’s country. Sometimes, you have no choice but to leave. So it is natural, as I was saying, when things become difficult in a place, one of the ideas that come to mind is to move to a better place, to search for a better life, to search for peace, for security and so on. And sometimes, leaving is also a way to come back with greater strength and capacity. So for those who have moved out of Africa, like me, there is always that idea to one day return to share what we have learnt in Western countries and to contribute to the development of Africa,” Mr Atchikiti said.

Long and persistent conflicts in Africa

Addressing the persistent issue of conflicts, Mr. Atchikiti urged young Africans to advocate for peace. “Young people must resist manipulation and work toward unity,” he said. “Many conflicts are fueled by external interests or misunderstandings. We need to reflect more deeply and prioritise peace-building efforts.”

He emphasised that the responsibility lies with young Africans to stand against war and violence. “Peace is fundamental for development. As young people, we have the power to shape a peaceful future. We are often told that we are the future, but we must also be part of the present. Our voices should influence policies, economic strategies, and peace efforts in Africa.”