Ugandan Catholics celebrate first thanksgiving Mass for Pope Leo XIV

Catholics in Kampala Archdiocese, Uganda, joined the global Church in celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV with a special thanksgiving Mass held at Lugaba Cathedral.

Christopher Kisekka – Kampala.

Friday's Holy Mass marked the first public liturgy in the country dedicated to praying for the new Pope, following his election. The Mass, presided over by Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, was attended by a cross-section of the faithful, including priests, religious brothers, sisters and political leaders.

Divine guidance for the new Holy Father.

The atmosphere blended solemnity and joy as worshippers gathered to give thanks and seek divine guidance for the new Holy Father.

“We give glory to God for the gift of Pope Leo XIV. As the Universal Church enters a new chapter, we stand in prayerful solidarity with him,” said Archbishop Ssemogerere before the first reading. “This is a time not only to mourn the passing of Pope Francis but to support the new shepherd God has entrusted to His flock," he said.

During his homily, Archbishop Ssemogerere gave a brief biography of the new Pope to the attentive congregation.

“In his opening remarks, the Holy Father greeted us with the words ‘Peace be with you all’—the same words Jesus used after the Resurrection,” he said. “In Uganda, we take these words very seriously. We pray for peace in our country, but this peace must be worked for.”

His homily touched on the rising political tensions ahead of Uganda’s general elections next year, framing Uganda as an “island of peace” in a troubled region, with conflicts in neighboring countries like the DRC and South Sudan.

Shepherds after my own heart

“The Lord is always with us, guiding us in whatever direction He leads,” the Archbishop said, quoting the Prophet Jeremiah: “I will give you shepherds after my own heart.” He added, “So, The lord has given us a shepherd, we are grateful and let us pray for him,” emphasised the Archbishop.

Archbishop Ssemogerere urged the faithful to always pray for the Pope, reminding them that the burden of the entire Church rests upon his shoulders.

Many Ugandan Catholics have expressed excitement and hope that Pope Leo XIV will promote unity, evangelization, and inclusion.

Before the final blessing, the Cathedral choir marked the occasion with a moving hymn for the Pope, “Papa Wangaala, Dunda Akukuume”, which drew applause and cheers from the congregation.

More liturgies and celebrations are expected across Ugandan dioceses in the coming days.