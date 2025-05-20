Uganda: Catholic institutions and faith-based organisations pledge to eliminate single use plastics

Ugandan Catholic institutions and faith-based organisations have announced a collective commitment to eliminate single-use plastics from all their functions, gatherings, and public religious events marking a major step forward in the country’s growing faith-led environmental movement.

Christopher Kisekka - Kampala

The resolution was adopted during a two-day gathering in Kampala to mark the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ landmark encyclical on care for the environment.

Commemorating 10 years of Laudato Si’

Hosted at the Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Munyonyo, Kampala the event brought together 17 organizations under a newly formed consortium dedicated to ecological justice and sustainability.

“For a start, we are taking note of the urgent appeal that Uganda cannot continue to be defined by its dependence on ever increasing plastic use. The time for change is now, each one of us must champion sustainable practices, from saying no to disposable plastic bottles to holding our institutions accountable,” reads the final declaration from the consortium.

The consortium includes the Kampala Archdiocese, the Association of Religious in Uganda, the Laudato Si’ Movement, CARITAS Kampala, Radio Maria Uganda, and several religious and youth-led and grassroots organisations.

Embracing care, justice, and responsibility

The participant in a two-day event under the guidance of the Kampala Archdiocese Pastoral Coordinator, Fr. Ambrose Bwangatto, reflected on Pope Francis’ letter, the misinterpretation of dominion over the earth and the urgent need to correct course by embracing care, justice, and responsibility for every common home.

In a symbolic and practical move, the group agreed to use only personal water dispensers and reusable bottles at all future gatherings, a decision they described as a moral and ecological imperative. Organisers said the gesture reflects the encyclical’s central message: that "everything is connected," and individual action matters in healing the planet.

“And as a network, we have demonstrated today and we will continue to do so, that a plastic free Uganda is possible. We have resolved that in all our meetings and gatherings; we shall carry our own water dispensers and water bottles to limit on littering,”

A broader national effort on single-use plastics

This is not the first time the Catholic Church in Uganda has taken a stand against plastic waste. In previous years, the Uganda Episcopal Conference issued strict guidelines discouraging the use of plastic bottles and disposable packaging during major religious events, most notably at the annual Uganda Martyrs Day pilgrimage; the single largest Christian gathering in the country, which draws thousands of the Christian faithful from across East Africa and beyond.

The new move coincides with broader national efforts to phase out single-use plastics. Uganda’s National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has ramped up enforcement of regulations against polythene bags and is currently reviewing legislation aimed at curbing plastic pollution more aggressively.

Laudato Si’ is not just theological—it is practical

Throughout the two-day encounter, participants revisited key teachings from Laudato Si’, highlighting the dangers of ecological indifference and the urgent need for climate justice. Speakers emphasized the need to correct long-standing theological misunderstandings about dominion over the earth, advocating instead for stewardship rooted in justice and care.

“The message of Laudato Si’ is not just theological—it is profoundly practical,” said Fr. Ambrose Bwangatto, Pastoral Coordinator for the Kampala Archdiocese. “It calls us to reimagine our daily choices, our policies, and the ways we relate to creation and to one another.”

As the gathering concluded, participants committed to forming an ongoing alliance for environmental justice, with plans for regular dialogue, joint action campaigns, and continued advocacy at both local and national levels.

Meanwhile, the main celebrant of the closing Mass at the event, Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, applauded the Laudato Si’ movement for inspiring renewed action and awareness around climate justice among both church communities and the public.

“Thank you for what you are doing to wake us up,” he said. “In line with Pope Francis’ encyclical, you are raising hope for climate justice,” the Archbishop said.