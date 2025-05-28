Tanzania: Bishops call on the government to address violent acts against citizens

Ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for 28 October 2025, the political climate in Tanzania has become tense. Both local and international observers have expressed concerns about violent incidents, increasing political repression and fear. The President of the Bishops’ Conference has called on citizens to pray for the country to preserve its reputation as an oasis of peace, “blessed with strong systems, institutions and just laws.”

Sarah Pelagi – Vatican City.

Following the brutal attack on Fr. Charles Kitima, Secretary General of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), at the TEC Headquarters in Kurasini, Dar es Salaam, on the night of 30 April 2025, the Catholic Church in Tanzania has raised questions regarding the delay in investigations.

A troubling trend of violence

Speaking in the Diocese of Tabora on the occasion of the ordination of a new auxiliary Bishop for the diocese -Bishop Josaphat Jackson Bududu, the President of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference, Bishop Wolfgang Pisa OFM, expressed the Bishops’ concerns about the direction of Tanzania’s democracy.

International rights organisations have also voiced alarm. The Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2025 criticises Tanzanian authorities for intensifying crackdowns on political opposition, including arbitrary arrests, detention, disappearances and restrictions on freedom of expression. Additionally, Amnesty International, on 23 May 2025, raised concerns about what it described as an “intensification of a vicious clampdown on peaceful dissent.”

At the Tabora episcopal ordination, Bishop Wolfgang Pisa referenced the attack on Fr. Charles Kitima. The assault on the TEC Secretary-General has shocked many, especially as it appears to be part of a disturbing trend in recent months—where several individuals have been abducted, assaulted, or murdered. Almost all of these victims are known critics of the Tanzanian government.

Criminal gangs are a threat to everyone

Bishop Pisa thanked the Catholic faithful for their continued prayers for Fr. Kitima’s recovery. He noted that Fr. Kitima’s health is improving and that he is expected to resume his duties soon.

Bishop Pisa stated that following the attack, Tanzanian police launched an investigation and said legal action would be taken against the perpetrators. However, the Bishop expressed disappointment that, to date, no visible progress has been made.

TEC Secretary General, Fr Charles Kitima

“We continue to strongly condemn this shameful and evil act aimed at ending the life of Father Kitima, our TEC Secretary General. In a country governed by the rule of law, the perpetrators should already have been apprehended and brought to justice. We, Catholic Bishops in Tanzania, insist on justice for Father Kitima, and we hope the investigation will not be unnecessarily delayed so that those responsible face appropriate legal consequences. No citizen wants to live in a nation without peace and security. Criminal gangs in our communities threaten not only ordinary citizens but also our leaders,” he said.

Pray for the country

Bishop Pisa further urged Catholics and all people of goodwill to pray for the nation and for themselves. “Let Tanzania be blessed with strong systems, just laws, and institutions that protect all citizens. May peace, justice, truth, and democracy prevail,” he concluded.

Representing the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassani, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office -Policy, Parliament and Coordination, Mr Wiliam Lukuvi, congratulated Bishop Josaphat Bududu on being ordained the Auxiliary Bishop of the Tabora Catholic Archdiocese.

He said the government recognises the contribution of social services provided by the Catholic Church in the country, especially in the Tabora Archdiocese.