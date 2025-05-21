Tanzania Catholic Association of Sisters combats human trafficking

As Tanzania faces increasing cases of human trafficking, particularly involving women and girls, the Tanzanian Government has called for a comprehensive response. This response foresees the active involvement and participation of Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs) and civil society organizations, especially at the grassroots level.

Sarah Pelagi – Vatican City

In response to these growing challenges of human trafficking, the Tanzania Catholic Association of Sisters (TCAS) has taken a proactive role in combating human trafficking through the Talitha Kum programme.

Community outreach to vulnerable dioceses

Talitha Kum is an international network of consecrated persons dedicated to fighting human trafficking. Its mission focuses on prevention, protection, and the social reintegration of survivors.

Since 2021, religious women under TCAS's anti-human trafficking programme have conducted awareness campaigns across six regions (zones) in Tanzania. Sister Eugenia Mshana, representing the Talitha Kum Tanzania Programme, shared with Vatican News her main focus on training communities through parishes, mosques, schools, and higher education institutions such as universities. The training primarily targets border regions identified as vulnerable. Some of these are to be found in Musoma, Iringa, Kahama, Dodoma, Mtwara, Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Kigoma, Tabora, Singida, Tanga, Moshi, and Same Dioceses.

Achievements and impact

Regarding rescue operations and the psychological support of victims, Sister Mshana emphasised the importance of establishing more safe houses, the formation of school clubs, and creating community monitoring groups. She also highlighted the value of collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has greater capacity and reach across Tanzania.

Sister Mshana also gave an assessment of how some of the projects led by religious sisters under TCAS have fared. For example, she said they have sensitised and impacted over 32,000 individuals across Tanzania’s six regional zones since they started. Additionally, the nuns have supported and facilitated the repatriation of victims from countries in Asia and and other African countries.

A significant milestone has been the observance of the National Day Against Human Trafficking on 8 February, the Feast of St. Bakhita, in Tanania. This day is growing in importance annually and serves to raise awareness and advocate for victims.

Other engagement activities include interfaith collaborations for joint initiatives and media campaigns aimed at strengthening anti-trafficking messaging.

Challenges and the way forward

Despite some successes, challenges remain, including difficulties in implementing actual campaign activities, limited time for widespread outreach and follow-up, as well as a lack of dedicated safe houses and shelters for rescued victims. The absence of specialised safe houses hampers effective victim support and protection.

Nevertheless, Sister Mshana is confident that the efforts of religious women, in Tanzania, through the Talitha Kum programme have made meaningful progress in the fight against human trafficking. With continued support, better coordination, and resource allocation, these initiatives can be expanded and sustained, ultimately protecting the vulnerable and restoring dignity to victims.