Southern African Bishops welcomes Pope Leo XIV with gratitude and prayer

The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) has congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as the 267th Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

Vatican News.

In a spirit of unity and faith, the Southern African Bishops expressed profound gratitude to the new Pope for embracing the immense responsibility of shepherding the Universal Church.

The SACBC pledged unwavering support and assured Pope Leo XIV of continuous prayers. Acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead, the Bishops have promised to pray for the Holy Father and encouraged him to place his trust in the Lord.

, who has chosen him and promises to be with him always. The Bishops ask that God grant him wisdom, courage, and strength to sow the peace he spoke of in his first words as Pope.

Greater unity within the Church

The Bishops further expressed hope that Pope Leo XIV’s leadership would bring about greater unity within the Church, deepen the faith of the people of God, and offer guidance to millions around the globe during these pivotal times.

Archbishop Zolile Peter Mpambani signed the SACBC’s message, made available to Vatican News. The prelate is the Archbishop of Bloemfontein and the

First Vice President of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference