Pope Francis’ visit to the Central African Republic was a turning point

Bishop Aurelio Gazzera, the Coadjutor Bishop of Bangassou in the Central African Republic, has paid tribute to Pope Francis’ historic visit to CAR in 2015.

Vatican News.

Speaking to Agenzia Fides, Bishop Gazzera also commended the Pope for opening the Holy Door in Bangui.

Opening the Holy Door in Bangui

The extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy began on 29 November 2015. Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Bangui, Central African Republic. On 8 December, he opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“His pontificate began in 2013, coinciding with one of the many wars that continue to afflict this country. His attention to Central Africa was further demonstrated by his visit in 2015. At that time, we were nearing the end of the war, but lasting peace remained elusive. Pope Francis wanted to come here and open the Holy Door in Bangui, the capital of Central Africa, for the Jubilee of Mercy. I remember it very well because I was in Bozoum, from where, in the preceding months, it was almost impossible to travel to Bangui, which is 300 km away, due to rebel attacks on convoys and vehicles. When the news of the Pope’s visit was announced, we couldn’t believe it, because the situation was very tense and there was a lot of fear,” said Bishop Gazzera.

A memorable Apostolic visit

A member of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, Bishop Gazzera has lived as a missionary in CAR for 34 years.

“I remember that on the eve of his arrival in Central Africa, Pope Francis was in Uganda or Kenya, and the French radio announced that the Central African leg had been cancelled. We were in Bangui with many of the faithful. I was with a group of 50 people with whom we had travelled for a day and a night in a truck. When the Pope arrived, we were in the Cathedral of Bangui for the opening of the Holy Door. There was a huge crowd outside because the cathedral couldn’t hold all the people who had gathered. When the Pope announced that Bangui was the spiritual capital of the world by opening the Holy Door (a very simple wooden door), it was like a breath of fresh air. That feeling was confirmed the next day. Pope Francis visited a refugee camp before going to the stadium for the big final Mass. He also met with Muslims at a mosque in a neighbourhood that had been inaccessible for over a year — all of this on a simple truck with no protection. This was somewhat of a slap to various countries that, until the last moment, had continued to advise against the Pope’s visit.”

The Imam's arrival at the stadium

“We were waiting for the Pope at the stadium when suddenly we heard the crowd cheer. We thought it was the Holy Father arriving, but it was actually the Imam, President of the Supreme Islamic Council of the Central African Republic. Along with Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, Archbishop of Bangui, and Pastor Nicolas Guerekoyame, President of the Central African Evangelical Alliance, the Imam attended the Mass. The Imam entered the stadium alone, on foot. Seeing the crowd cheer for him, we realized that the atmosphere had truly changed. The Mass was attended by many of our faithful — and a very ‘African’ celebration took place: beautiful yet simple. Finally, the departure of the Pope from the stadium was spectacular, with people everywhere celebrating. In a country at war where travel and going outside were impossible, seeing people in cars and motorcycles honking and waving flags was a sign that something had changed,” reminisced the coadjutor Bishop.

“In conclusion,” Bishop Gazzera states, “Central Africa owes a lot to Pope Francis: he gave us a Cardinal, the 2015 apostolic journey, his constant attention to the poorest and marginalized countries — ‘the periphery,’ as he liked to say. We are grateful and therefore entrust him to the Lord.”