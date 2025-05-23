Pilgrims already arriving at the Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo

As the annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at the Catholic Shrine of Namugongo approaches on June 3rd, preparations are well underway. Pilgrims from various regions across the country are walking and some have begun arriving and camping at the shrine more than a week before the main event. In Uganda 3 June is a public holiday.

Fr. Isaac Ojok – Lira

The 2025 Martyrs Day celebration will be held under the theme inspired by the Jubilee Year declared by the late Pope Francis: Oh Lord, let me see again, I, Your pilgrim of Hope.

During a recent press conference, Lugazi Diocese Vicar General Monsignor Richard Kayondo explained that theme aims to inspire spiritual renewal and hope among the faithful.

Pilgrims from across Uganda and beyond

Pilgrims from the Catholic dioceses of Kabale in Southwestern Uganda, Mbarara Archdiocese, Fort Portal, Masaka, Lugazi, and other dioceses nationwide, including international pilgrims from various African countries, are already enroute to commemorate the 22 Catholic Martyrs who were killed for their faith in 1887. The journey to Namugongo symbolises devotion, repentance, and is sometimes a plea for the intercession of the Martyrs with personal or family needs.

One thousand pilgrims walking from Lira Diocese

In Lira Diocese alone, approximately 1,000 pilgrims began their pilgrimage from Lira city on 16 May 2025. They are now approaching Kampala, heading towards Namugongo. Most of these pilgrims are women and young people participating in a prayerful procession, accompanied by priests who serve as spiritual guides. Additionally, consecrated women from the Congregation of the Missionary Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church (MSMMC) are part of the pilgrimage, assisting women and leading prayers, especially the rosary, in honor of Mother Mary during the month of May, dedicated to her.

Some Missionary Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church are part of the pilgrimage

The pilgrims from Lira are expected to cover about 380 kilometers to reach Namugongo. Along their route, they are accommodated at various pastoral centres such as Catholic parishes, mission schools, and church institutions. During stops, they rest, pray, and partake in meals provided to sustain them physically and spiritually.

Praying for Peace in Uganda

In interviews with Vatican News, some pilgrims expressed that their journey is also a prayer for peace, unity, inner healing, and family deliverance. As Uganda prepares for general elections (12 January 2026), many are praying through the intercession of the Uganda Martyrs for free, fair, and peaceful elections.

The pilgrimage includes daily Eucharistic celebrations, silent adoration and meditation before the Blessed Sacrament, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, and the recitation of the Holy Rosary. Members of the Charismatic Renewal, led by designated priests, also conduct healing and deliverance sessions for those who need them.

Community generosity and security measures

Father Moses Owani, the Chaplain for the Lira Diocese pilgrims, told Vatican News that the pilgrims are touched and are grateful for the generosity and hospitality shown by people along the route. He noted that many Christians and well-wishers have donated food items and fruits and even money to support the pilgrims.

Health workers from St. John the XXIII Hospital in Aber, Lira Diocese, are closely monitoring and attending to any medical needs among the pilgrims. Other church-run health facilities along the route are also collaborating to provide healthcare.

Various Ugandan Government security agencies and services are also actively accompanying the pilgrims to ensure their safety throughout the journey to Namugongo and on the roads in order to ensure a secure and smooth pilgrimage experience.