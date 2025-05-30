Mozambique: Nampula celebrates 10 Years of the Laudato Si

The Archdiocese of Nampula, in northern Mozambique, is marking the 10th anniversary of the encyclical Laudato Si, released in 2015 by Pope Francis, with a series of activities aimed at raising awareness among the population about the urgency of caring for our Common Home, the planet Earth.

Cremildo Alexandre – Nampula.

The Laudato Si Movement, which has been growing in influence in the Province of Nampula, has promoted reflection meetings, tree planting, educational campaigns, and prayer moments -always focusing on the interconnectedness of all creation, as emphasised by the encyclical: “Everything is connected.”

Everything is connected

During the reflection meeting held, this week in the Archdiocese of Nampula, at the Parish of São Pedro de Napipine, which was attended by members of the Movement and representatives of the local government, the provincial coordinator of Laudato Si, Mr Rafael Pedro, highlighted that celebrating the 10 years of the encyclical is more than just another annual commemoration.

"The main challenge is changing mindsets. We need to transform the way we relate to creation. We are not separate from it; we are part of it. Plants, animals, waters, rivers, mountains... are our brothers because we share the same paternity: the Creator," said Rafael Pedro.

The Laudato si movement in Nampula Archdiocese

Cyclones have devastated Nampula

The provincial government of Nampula, represented by the Secretary of State, Mr Plácido Pereira, publicly committed to strengthening environmental education in the region. On this occasion, the official symbolically participated in the planting of a tree within the parish grounds, reinforcing institutional engagement with the ecological cause.

"We must see the Earth as our Common Home. When we do not take care of it, the effects are devastating. climate change, cyclones that have battered Nampula in recent years, have intensified poverty. We need to act responsibly and urgently," affirmed Mr Pereira.

Adhering to environmental laws

Mr Pereira also drew attention to the responsibility of companies, highlighting the importance of strictly complying with environmental laws.

"There are already environmental laws and regulations. Every company, when established, is obliged to conduct environmental impact studies and to rigorously follow the established norms. Development cannot happen at the expense of environmental destruction," he concluded.