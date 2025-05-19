Ghana to host third Laudato Si’ Youth Assembly

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’, the Catholic Youth Network for Environmental Sustainability in Africa (CYNESA) is set to host the Third Laudato Si’ Youth Assembly in Accra, Ghana, from 30 May to 1 June 2025.

Gabriel Asempa Antwi - Accra.

Themed “A Decade of Laudato Si’: Journeying Together in Hope for Our Common Home,” the gathering will bring together youth from across Africa to reflect, mobilise, and renew their commitment to environmental justice and ecological conversion.

The Green Lent campaign

The event will coincide with the broader Jubilee Year of Hope and the decennial commemorations of both Pope Francis’ landmark encyclical Laudato Si’ and the Paris Agreement—a global turning point in the fight against climate change.

Over 100 youth participants of various faiths are expected to engage in dialogue, advocacy, and action-oriented programming aimed at addressing the pressing environmental and social challenges of our time

Francisca Dommetieru Ziniel, CYNESA's West Africa Regional Coordinator told Vatican News that Ghana has earned its place as host of this year's assembly.

“Ghana has been at the forefront of environmental advocacy, especially through youth-led campaigns against illegal mining, known locally as Galamsey, and through our annual Green Lent campaign, which promotes sustainable living,” she said.

“This assembly offers an opportunity to amplify those efforts and position young people as leaders in the fight for ecological justice,” she added.

Cleaning the environment

Journeying Together in Hope march

The 3-day program will include reflective sessions on the climate crisis using the See-Judge-Act method, panel discussions on the impacts of the Paris Agreement, and an anti-Galamsey march under the theme “Journeying Together in Hope.” The event will culminate in the drafting of a Youth of Faith position paper—a declaration on the state of environmental action a decade after Laudato Si’ and the Paris Agreement.

Since its release in 2015, Laudato Si’ has been a foundational document for CYNESA’s mission, inspiring its work in formation, advocacy, and local action. With the Assembly in Accra, the network builds on successful gatherings held previously in Arusha and Nairobi, which have collectively engaged hundreds of young people in ecological education and community mobilisation.