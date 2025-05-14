Ghana Bishops’ Conference builds partnerships to confront spill-over terrorism

In a bid to strengthen national and regional efforts against violent extremism and instability, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), through its Directorate of Governance, Justice and Peace, has begun forging new partnerships with key government stakeholders.

Gabriel Asempa Antwi - Accra.

This week, Fr. Michael Quaicoe, Director of Governance, Justice and Peace at the National Catholic Secretariat, led a delegation to meet with Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, to explore avenues for collaboration as part of the broader Sahel Peace Initiative (SPI).

The broader Sahel Peace Initiative

Speaking to Vatican News, Fr. Quaicoe described the meeting as one of several engagements with both governmental and non-governmental actors, aimed at fostering greater awareness of the ongoing threats in the sub-region and mobilising collective action.

"The meeting yesterday is one of many our office is undertaking—with ministries, agencies, and civil society groups," he said. "The goal is to increase awareness and build partnerships to confront the spill-overs from the Sahelian region into Ghana," he said.

The Sahel Peace Initiative is a regional framework designed to promote peace, security, and social cohesion in West Africa, particularly in the face of rising threats from violent extremism, radicalisation, and terrorism. Ghana, though relatively stable, remains vulnerable to security threats spilling over from its northern neighbours, making proactive partnerships all the more urgent.

Fr. Quaicoe emphasised the need for a united response, stating that, "We want to bring our resources and ideas to bear, and work with both government and civil society to overcome this surge of violent extremism."

GCBC - Directorate of Governance, Justice and Peace in Accra.

Youth unemployment and disenfranchisement

One of the key outcomes of the SPI in Ghana is the formation of a National Forum on Security, which the Bishops’ Conference is now using as a platform to engage on broader security and governance issues. The next National Forum, scheduled for 15 July, will focus on “The Political Economy of Conflict: Exploring Youth Unemployment as a Catalyst for Building Stability.”

This theme, Fr. Quaicoe noted, reflects the growing understanding that addressing the root causes of insecurity—especially economic disenfranchisement among youth—is essential to long-term peace.è

"This is part of our broader commitment to contribute to the government’s responsibility of keeping our borders secure and building a peaceful society," he said.

Through initiatives like the SPI and the National Security Forum, the Bishops' Conference reaffirms its dedication to fostering peace—not just within Ghana, but across the troubled Sahel region.